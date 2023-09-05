The announcement of a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September has created a lot of buzz in media and political circles. Speculations are rife that the government can bring a set of bills which according to many could be the Women reservation bill, ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), or repealing laws like the Places of Worship Act, Waqf Act, or others.

Amid all of this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s post on Twitter (X), has added to the already spreading media speculations. Taking to X, Sarma wrote, ‘Republic of Bharat’, adding that he is happy and proud that our civilization is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.

REPUBLIC OF BHARAT – happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2023

It is pertinent to note that Assam CM Sarma had earlier changed his Twitter bio from Assam CM, India to Assam CM, Bharat. Highlighting this change, he shared a post explaining the reasoning for the same.

In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.

Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2023

Furthermore, Times Now, citing sources, too has claimed it is likely that India could be ‘renamed’ as Bharat.

#BREAKING: India is likely to be renamed 'Bharat,' as per the sources. pic.twitter.com/oQ3GdqFB6G — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2023

Additionally, Congress media in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared a purported invite in which the President has been referred to as ‘President of Bharat’. The letter shared by some social media handles, states that the ‘President of Bharat’ requests the pleasure of the company, followed by the name of the invitee, at dinner on September 9. It is said to be on the occasion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Invite from Rashtrapati Bhawan for G20 Dinner — The President of 'Bharat' https://t.co/7DGV3tA3EI pic.twitter.com/UI3IHLVcRV — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) September 5, 2023

Regarding this, Congress leader Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.”

So the news is indeed true.



Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.



Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

Additionally, two days back, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had urged the citizens to use the name ‘Bharat’ instead of India.

People should use the name 'Bharat' instead of India: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat @pragyakaushika joins @prathibhatweets with more updates on the story.#RSS #MohanBhagwat pic.twitter.com/Kx0idJYLEb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 3, 2023

There have been voices that have been demanding that India should be ‘renamed’ Bharat to revive the civilizational connection and for this, many MPs have raised this issue in the Parliament. Evidently, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, BJP MP Naresh Bansal claimed that the name of the country, as mentioned in the Constitution, should be changed from ‘India, that is, Bharat’ to Bharat.

However, there is no official confirmation yet on what could be the agenda for the 5-day sitting in the special session of Parliament. Though it is not the first time that a special session of Parliament has been called, it has created a strong buzz regarding the introduction of some major legislative changes this time.