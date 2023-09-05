Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Republic of Bharat': Assam CM tweets amid media buzz over govt planning to 'rename'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Republic of Bharat’: Assam CM tweets amid media buzz over govt planning to ‘rename’ India as Bharat

An invite issued by the President of India to G20 dignitaries for a dinner event has added to the buzz. The invite mentions 'The president of Bharat'.

OpIndia Staff
Assam CM claims India may be renamed in special session
Assam CM says India could be renamed as Bharat (Image source - India Today)
9

The announcement of a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September has created a lot of buzz in media and political circles. Speculations are rife that the government can bring a set of bills which according to many could be the Women reservation bill, ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), or repealing laws like the Places of Worship Act, Waqf Act, or others. 

Amid all of this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s post on Twitter (X), has added to the already spreading media speculations. Taking to X, Sarma wrote, ‘Republic of Bharat’, adding that he is happy and proud that our civilization is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.

It is pertinent to note that Assam CM Sarma had earlier changed his Twitter bio from Assam CM, India to Assam CM, Bharat. Highlighting this change, he shared a post explaining the reasoning for the same. 

Furthermore, Times Now, citing sources, too has claimed it is likely that India could be ‘renamed’ as Bharat. 

Additionally, Congress media in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared a purported invite in which the President has been referred to as ‘President of Bharat’. The letter shared by some social media handles, states that the ‘President of Bharat’ requests the pleasure of the company, followed by the name of the invitee, at dinner on September 9. It is said to be on the occasion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. 

Regarding this, Congress leader Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.”

Additionally, two days back, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had urged the citizens to use the name ‘Bharat’ instead of India.

There have been voices that have been demanding that India should be ‘renamed’ Bharat to revive the civilizational connection and for this, many MPs have raised this issue in the Parliament. Evidently, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, BJP MP Naresh Bansal claimed that the name of the country, as mentioned in the Constitution, should be changed from ‘India, that is, Bharat’ to Bharat.

However, there is no official confirmation yet on what could be the agenda for the 5-day sitting in the special session of Parliament. Though it is not the first time that a special session of Parliament has been called, it has created a strong buzz regarding the introduction of some major legislative changes this time. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia bharat, India rename bharat modi India bharat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,210FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com