Saturday, September 23, 2023
Indian Embassy to Saudi Arabia informs that 18 Indian soldiers stuck in Nishtun Port in Yemen have been rescued, will soon return to India

Indian Embassy to Saudi Arabia informed that arrangements were being made to bring them back to India.

OpIndia Staff
18 Indian soldiers who were rescused from Yemen (Source: Indian Embassy to Saudi Arabia X handle)
On Friday, September 22, the Indian Embassy to Saudi Arabia informed that the 18 soldiers who were stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely and arrangements were being made to bring them back to India.

“With the relentless efforts of our Embassies in Riyadh & Dijibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today. Their travel to India is being arranged soon. We thank the Yemen Govt & all local friends for their full support,” the Indian Embassy to Saudi Arabia wrote on X, formally Twitter, sharing pictures of the rescued soldiers.

Earlier in June, 16 Indian sailors held in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria were released after nine months.
These 16 Indian sailors of the MT Heroic Idun ship had been stuck in Equatorial Guinea since August 13, 2022, allegedly for not displaying the Equatorial Guinean flag. They have been detained in Equatorial Guinea for over 80 days and fear arrest by the Nigerian Navy. Nigeria had accused them of oil theft.

In December 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha that sailors were getting legal and consular support.

They eventually arrived at Kochi Airport in Kerala after a trial and settlement. At the Kochi Airport, they were greeted cordially by their family and Indian authorities.

