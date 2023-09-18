On Monday, September 18, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that its recently launched solar mission, Aditya L1 has commenced collecting scientific data from the space.

“Aditya-L1 has commenced collecting scientific data. The sensors of the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth,” the ISRO said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The organization further revealed that the data that Aditya L1 has begun collecting would help the scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding Earth.

The STEPS instrument, which is part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload, has begun data collection. STEPS is in charge of monitoring supra-thermal and energetic ions with energies ranging from 20 (kiloelectronvolt) keV/nucleon to 5 (mega electron volt) MeV/nucleon, as well as electrons with energies surpassing 1 MeV.

These data are critical for understanding the behavior of particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, particularly in the presence of the magnetic field.

STEPS was activated on September 10 at a distance of more than 50,000 km from Earth, which is more than eight times the radius of the Earth. Following necessary instrument health checks, data collection proceeded until the spacecraft passed the 50,000 km mark from Earth.

Each STEPS unit is operating normally, and the accompanying figure shows observations indicating fluctuations in the energetic particle environment within Earth’s magnetosphere captured by one of the units.

These measurements will be carried out throughout the cruise phase of the Aditya-L1 mission as it approaches the Sun-Earth Ll point, offering critical insights into the genesis, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena.

STEPS was created by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad with assistance from the Space Application Centre (SAC), demonstrating India’s developing capabilities in space science and technology.

As per the official statement released by ISRO, STEPS consists of six sensors, each searching in a different direction and monitoring supra-thermal and energetic ions with energies ranging from 20 keV/nucleon to 5 MeV/nucleon, as well as electrons with energies surpassing 1 MeV.

“Each unit of STEPS is operating within normal parameters. These STEPS measurements will persist during the cruise phase of the Aditya-L1 mission as it progresses toward the Sun-Earth L1 point. They will continue once the spacecraft is positioned in its intended orbit. Data collected around L1 would provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena,” the official statement by ISRO read.

The Aditya-Ll spacecraft, India’s maiden mission to investigate the Sun, has made substantial progress. It recently performed its fourth earthbound maneuver, bringing it closer to the mission’s intended course.

On September 2, the spacecraft was successfully launched, carrying seven different payloads aimed at a comprehensive study of the Sun. Four of these payloads will study the Sun’s light, while the other three will measure in-situ plasma and magnetic field parameters.

ISRO’s portfolio of space exploration missions continues to grow, reflecting its dedication to expanding scientific understanding and space technology in India and beyond.

The main goals of the Indian solar mission include the investigation of the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling, and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

The Aditya-Ll mission’s next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 19.