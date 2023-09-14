In a dramatic situation in Lampedusa, the southern island of Italy, a massive influx of migrants has arrived by sea from North Africa posing challenges for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government. Mayor Filippo Mannino declared a state of emergency on the island of Lampedusa on Wednesday evening, September 13, following the arrival of thousands of migrants aboard boats.

According to the reports, Mannino requested assistance for his island, which he described as under “heavy pressure.” The mayor stated that the people were desperate. “Everyone has helped migrants who needed it in their own way, but it’s now time to find a structural solution,” he suggested.

Since Monday, September 11, boats carrying several thousand migrants have arrived on the island of Lampedusa, which lies between Sicily and North Africa. According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, 5,000 individuals arrived on the Mediterranean island on Tuesday, September 12 alone.

The Lampedusa migrant registration camp, which has a capacity of 400 people, is entirely full. Currently, about 6,800 migrants are on the island, which has an area of roughly 20 square kilometres and a population of about 6,000 people. The island is 190 km from Sfax, Tunisia’s coastal city.

Tensions arose at the port on Wednesday, September 13 afternoon as hundreds of migrants attempted to leave and breach security barriers. There were videos circulating showing police attempting to push them back.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini commented on the issue and said that some 120 boats arrived on Wednesday, September 13 alone. the migrants, as per the reports are climbing up Lampedusa’s rocky shores on their own, scuffling over food and bottles of water, and also are jumping into the sea to cool off.

“We will probably get to 100 landings today, the island can no longer sustain these numbers,” Mayor Filippo Mannino added.

According to interior ministry figures, over 118,500 boat migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, nearly double the 64,529 registered in the same period in 2022.

Reports mention that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was elected last year on a promise to combat irregular immigration, has failed to reduce numbers as a crackdown on migrants in Tunisia and ongoing unrest in Libya have led to additional sea crossings from North Africa.

Worsening economic and social conditions in Tunisia have contributed to the rise, putting further strain on Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost island and the first port of call for many crossings from North Africa.

Migrants who arrive in Lampedusa or elsewhere in Sicily usually leave, with many attempting to get to northern Europe.

Mayors in different areas have complained about being left with the main burden of caring for migrants, with no financial help from the federal government, particularly for unaccompanied children.

Members of the ruling coalition have accused the EU of failing to provide adequate support to Italy. Meloni led the EU to reach an agreement with Tunisia in July to halt migration flows, but the agreement has had little impact thus far. Charities have been accused of collaborating with human smugglers and urging migrants to set sail knowing that they will be rescued. Both charges, however, according to charities, are incorrect.

Italy is aiming for similar accords with other origin and transit countries. The government has also taken a harsh line on migrant rescue organizations, impounding their boats, prohibiting numerous rescues, and requiring them to go farther away to release migrants.