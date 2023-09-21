Thursday, September 21, 2023
Justin Trudeau’s security team created drama during G20, refused to let him stay in the secure Presidential Suite and chose a normal room instead: Report

OpIndia Staff
During the G20 summit, the security team of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created a ruckus over a Presidential Suite, according to a Times of India report. The security team of the Canadian Prime Minister refused to let him stay in the Presidential Suite, which was arranged for him in accordance with security protocols and standards laid down for the heads of state during the G20 summit which concluded two weeks ago.

Justin Trudeau was staying at The Lalit, one of the finest hotel properties in Delhi. The Presidential Suite of the hotel had bulletproof glass with a thick layer of polycarbonate plastic, which could even stop sniper bullets. The room, which had an advanced security shield, was unacceptable to the security team of Justin Trudeau.

According to the report, the drama continued when the security team of Justin Trudeau opted to stay in a normal room at The Lalit instead of the Presidential Suite. This sent the Indian security personnel in a tizzy, since the normal rooms did not have the protective shield the Presidential Suite had.

After the fiasco, there were multiple rounds of negotiations between the Indian security personnel and the Canadian team, however, upon their insistence, India had to let Justin Trudeau stay in a normal room since the ultimate decision rests with the visiting dignitary and his embassy.

The report in Times of India further revealed that the Canadian team offered to pay both for the Presidential Suite and the normal room in which they had chosen to stay. This offer was rejected by India.

The pull aside talk between PM Modi and Justin Trudeau and the issue of Khalistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a pull-aside talk on the sidelines of the G20 Summit which was taking place in Delhi, India.

During this pull-aside meeting, the Indian PM conveyed strong concerns of India over the continuous anti-India activities by Khalistanis in Canada. PM Modi pointed out the use of Canadian soil for anti-India and Hinduphobic activities by pro-Khalistan elements.

The issue has been brought up several times in the past but the Canadian government has turned a blind eye to India’s concerns.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

