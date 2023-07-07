The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statements regarding Khalistani activities in his country and stated that room must not be provided to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.

The Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, “There is a rally on the 8th (July). You would have seen posters inciting violence against the Indian diplomats. These posters inciting violence against our diplomats and diplomatic premises abroad are unacceptable and we condemn them in the strongest terms.”

#WATCH | We condemn this. We have taken up the issue with Canadian govt. We've seen media reports about comments by PM Trudeau. The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism: MEA Spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/8smbDgx31X — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

He further continued, “The matter has been strongly taken up with the Canadian authorities both in New Delhi and in Ottawa. We have called on the government of Canada to take all steps to ensure the safety of our diplomats and the security of our diplomatic missions in Canada.”

New Delhi countered Justin Trudeau’s observations about freedom of expression and voiced its concerns. “It is a matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again being misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere. We continue to press the Canadian side to ensure that our diplomats can carry out their normal functions without fear or intimidation.”

He added, “We have seen some media reports about the comments by Prime Minister Trudeau. But let me make the larger point that the issue is not about freedom of expression, but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism. So, that is actually what we would like to emphasise.”

He invoked S. Jainshankar’s assertion and proclaimed, “We have also had instances or situations where these kinds of threats have also taken place in the US, Australia and the UK to name a few. You would have seen the external affairs minister himself mention in the context of Prime Minister Trudeau’s comments that countries should not pander to vote bank politics.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Canada has always taken ‘serious action’ against terrorism and refuted criticism that his government has been lax on pro-Khalistan activists within the country. His pronouncements come days after India protested a poster by proponents of Khalistan that threatened Indian ambassadors in Canada. However, he had claimed that India was wrong in saying that Canada is being soft on Sikh extremism because he relies on Sikh votes.

India had said that Canada is being soft on Khalistani terrorism activities after a tableau glorifying the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi was paraded by Khalistanis in Canada’s Brampton last month. “I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence,” Minister S. Jaishankar had said after the incident. India had repeated the appeals to Canda to not give space to terrorists after posters calling for a ‘kill India’ rally had come up. However, when asked about India’s reaction to the development, Justin Trudeau claimed that India is wrong.

The Canadian PM alleged, “They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will. We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have. But we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms,” while responding to a question about the float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the “Kill India” posters by Khalistani separatists and the charges of the Indian government on him for being soft on Sikh extremism for political gains.

Justin Trudeau who happens to be Canadian Prime Minister openly supports Khalistani terrorism. Shame on this terror apologist. Today he backs terror openly. Tomorrow the same terror will set afire his own backyard. pic.twitter.com/SiyajCjddY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 6, 2023

Arindam Bagchi further mentioned, “As you are aware we have had problems with the security of our mission in London. We have taken up the latest issue of threats against our diplomats with the UK authorities. We have noted these comments by UK foreign secretary but we would naturally judge them by what happens on the ground.”

Against the backdrop of reported plans by pro-Khalistan elements to carry out a “Kill India” rally to the Indian high commission in London on July 8, British foreign secretary James Cleverly declared that any attacks on the mission are “completely unacceptable.”

Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.



We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) July 6, 2023

Canada along with the UK, the US and Australia has become a hub for Khalistan activities in recent times. Now, pro-Khalistani elements have announced a “Kill India” rally outside India High Commission in London on 8th July. A poster of the event has been circulating on social media platforms including Twitter. The announcement came days after the arson attack on San Francisco Indian Consulate.