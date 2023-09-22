The Hebbagodi police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against Murif Ashraf Baig, the software engineer from Kashmir, against whom a software professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka had levelled charges of love jihad. The accused is a native of Srinagar and has been working in an IT firm in Bengaluru.

Notably, the FIR was registered after the victim approached the Bellandur police on September 8 through social media and sought help. The post was addressed to the Bengaluru Police, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), and the Prime Minister’s Office.

In her post, she stated that her “life is in danger.” The victim revealed that she was subjected to “rape, unnatural sex and forced religious conversion.”

She conveyed that the offender had extracted money from her and when she told him to return the amount, she was threatened with harm. He gained her trust, promised to marry her and continued to demand money.

She added that the two became friends on Facebook.

Bellandur police tracked down the techie’s address details so they could forward her complaint to the relevant police officers for necessary measures and assured her to take action after she filed a police complaint.

Speaking about the complaint, the Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta said, “The woman claims to be a software engineer is from Bengaluru. She had tweeted that she was a victim of love jihad. The incident is said to have happened around five to six years ago. We will have to investigate the delay in bringing the matter to the notice of the city police. A due investigation will give clarity about the case.”

Based on the social media post, the Bellandur police commenced an inquiry into the occurrence and transferred the case to the Hebbagodi police. The Hebbagodi police, in turn, recorded the victim’s statement, booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe.