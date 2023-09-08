A software professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka has levelled charges of love jihad on a person from Kashmir. She requested assistance from the police and stated that her “life is in danger.” The victim revealed that she was subjected to “rape, unnatural sex and forced religious conversion.” The post was addressed to the Bengaluru Police, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bellandur police tracked down the techie’s address details so they could forward her complaint to the relevant police officers for necessary measures and assured her to take action after she filed a police complaint. They then found out that she was residing within the same neighbourhood. She mentioned that she followed a lawyer’s suggestion to write the post on social media.

The victim thanked the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru and proclaimed, “Thank you, I am in touch with the police inspector and he is giving priority to my FIR. I and my family have been assured of safety.” She also refused to talk to the media and voiced, “I don’t want any media involved,” when a journalist asked for her contact number.

The woman had earlier pleaded with Kashmir police to look into the case. She conveyed that the offender had extracted money from her and when she told him to return the amount, she was threatened with harm. He gained her trust, promised to marry her and continued to demand money. She voiced that she was not receiving any assistance from Kashmir police. She added that the two became friends on Facebook.

She also asked for legal support from Nazia Elahi Khan, an advocate and leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party, in multiple tweets. She sent her an email and requested to talk to her. She wanted the lawyer to fight her case.

Notably, the victim had written a similar post on 17 November of last year to then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and present Bharatiya Janata Party leader, highlighting her problems, “If I say that a Hindu girl had been promised marriage and then left behind by a Kashmiri Muslim guy.”

“The woman claims to be a software engineer is from Bengaluru. She had tweeted that she was a victim of love jihad. The incident is said to have happened around five to six years ago. We will have to investigate the delay in bringing the matter to the notice of the city police. A due investigation will give clarity about the case,” informed Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta. The Bellandur police have commenced an inquiry into the occurrence.