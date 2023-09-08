Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Rape, unnatural sex and forced conversion': Techie from Bengaluru seeks police help, cites danger...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Rape, unnatural sex and forced conversion’: Techie from Bengaluru seeks police help, cites danger to life from Kashmiri man

The woman had earlier pleaded with Kashmir police to look into the case. She conveyed that the offender had extracted money from her and when she told him to return the amount, she was threatened with harm.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image via Dainik Gomantak
Representational image via Dainik Gomantak
21

A software professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka has levelled charges of love jihad on a person from Kashmir. She requested assistance from the police and stated that her “life is in danger.” The victim revealed that she was subjected to “rape, unnatural sex and forced religious conversion.” The post was addressed to the Bengaluru Police, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bellandur police tracked down the techie’s address details so they could forward her complaint to the relevant police officers for necessary measures and assured her to take action after she filed a police complaint. They then found out that she was residing within the same neighbourhood. She mentioned that she followed a lawyer’s suggestion to write the post on social media.

The victim thanked the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru and proclaimed, “Thank you, I am in touch with the police inspector and he is giving priority to my FIR. I and my family have been assured of safety.” She also refused to talk to the media and voiced, “I don’t want any media involved,” when a journalist asked for her contact number.

The woman had earlier pleaded with Kashmir police to look into the case. She conveyed that the offender had extracted money from her and when she told him to return the amount, she was threatened with harm. He gained her trust, promised to marry her and continued to demand money. She voiced that she was not receiving any assistance from Kashmir police. She added that the two became friends on Facebook.

She also asked for legal support from Nazia Elahi Khan, an advocate and leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party, in multiple tweets. She sent her an email and requested to talk to her. She wanted the lawyer to fight her case.

Notably, the victim had written a similar post on 17 November of last year to then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and present Bharatiya Janata Party leader, highlighting her problems, “If I say that a Hindu girl had been promised marriage and then left behind by a Kashmiri Muslim guy.”

“The woman claims to be a software engineer is from Bengaluru. She had tweeted that she was a victim of love jihad. The incident is said to have happened around five to six years ago. We will have to investigate the delay in bringing the matter to the notice of the city police. A due investigation will give clarity about the case,” informed Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta. The Bellandur police have commenced an inquiry into the occurrence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengaluru love jihad, Love Jihad case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bombay HC dismisses Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA’s plea challenging BMC order stopping construction of a 5-star hotel

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know in 2011, when Congress was in power, 2 lakh people were displaced from Delhi during the Commonwealth Games: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Badruddin Ajmal goes on a rant again, claims Hindus and not Muslims believe in polygamy, had earlier made bizarre claims about UCC: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi meets anti-India politician Fabio Massimo Castaldo at Brussels, read his connection with Pervaiz Iqbal Losar, an ISI asset in Europe

OpIndia Staff -

Tripura by-polls: BJP wins big in Muslim-majority Boxanagar and Dhanpur seat with a large tribal population, says “end of the road for communists”

OpIndia Staff -

After meeting anti-India EU parliamentarians, Rahul Gandhi pulls out ‘minorities under attack’ card even as his allies call for the eradication of Hinduism

Amit Kelkar -

Islamist Majid Freeman, who had instigated violence against Hindus in Leicester, now spreads fake news to target Janmashtami celebration. Read details

Siddhi Somani -

‘New facet of discrimination’: Rajasthan HC pulls up State govt for denying jobs to women owing to their unmarried status

OpIndia Staff -

Another bribing scheme for specific community: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slams Karnataka govt’s vehicle subsidy scheme for religious minorities

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladeshi man flashes cabin crew on Muscat-Mumbai flight, hugs and tries to kiss her; arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,923FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com