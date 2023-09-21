On 21st September 2023, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for killing gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang in Canada. This was revealed by a Facebook post. Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha was killed in Canada by unknown gunmen. Sukhdool Singh was known as ‘Sukha Duneke’ and has been on a wanted list by India.

The message by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alleged that Sukhdool Singh was behind the murders of Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhed, and conspired to kill other gang members. The gang warned that they will take revenge if anyone targets the groups members, even if it takes time.

The Facebook post said, “The Lawrence Bishnoi group claims responsibility for the murder of Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke who posed to be the in charge of the Bambiha Group that took place in Winnipeg city of Canada. This heroin addict has caused harm to many families just to satisfy his urge for money and addiction. Sitting outside the country he conspired the killings of our brothers Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukheda. He also conspired in the murder of Sandeep Nangal. He got the punishment for his sins. We just want to tell you one thing. After becoming our enemies, in whichever country you go, you will not be saved irrespective of which country you hide in. It may take some time, but everyone will be punished.”

Facebook post in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. Image Source: News9 Live

Lawrence Bishnoi is presently incarcerated in Ahmedabad as part of an ongoing National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into a drug smuggling case. Additionally, he faces charges as a suspect in the murder case involving Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Goldy Brar is a central figure in the investigation regarding the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Originally from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Satinderjeet Singh, who goes by the alias Goldy Brar, relocated to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. He has gained notoriety as a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, unknown assailants shot Sukha in what appears to be an inter-gang clash in Canada’s Winnipeg. Interestingly, Sukha’s name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on September 20. The names included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India.

As per reports, Sukha’s murder has been cited as similar to that of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, for which Canada is now blaming India. Sukha’s name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by NIA. 29 gangsters from the Punjab region feature in the list. Sukha appeared at Number 33 on the NIA’s list. Now, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed the responsibility for his murder.