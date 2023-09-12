Thousands of people are believed to have died after a severe storm caused disastrous flooding in the country of Libya. According to reports, the number of deaths has crossed 2,000, and around 10,000 a still missing.

Prime Minister of Libya, Ossama Hamad, confirmed the number to al-Masar television station and said that around 2000 are feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, one of the Libyan cities majorly devastated by floods. He stated that the floods had washed away entire communities in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone after the country got hit by the Mediterranean storm Daniel.

My heart goes out to the people of Libya who are going through catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Daniel.



More than 2000 people killed in the floods, 6000 missing. From Israel, we pray for you. 🇱🇾🇮🇱 #Libya #StormDaniel pic.twitter.com/J1aUBfdVth — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 12, 2023

Derna, which has been worst affected, has become inaccessible, according to local media, and the situation there is horrific, with no electricity or communications. Libyans shared footage on social media over the weekend showing flooded houses and highways in various locations of eastern Libya. They begged for assistance as floodwaters swamped individuals inside their homes and vehicles.

The east Libyan government’s prime minister, Osama Hamad, has declared Derna a disaster zone after torrential rains and floods damaged parts of the city. In addition, the government has announced a state of emergency and discontinued schools as a precaution ahead of a storm.

The prime minister on Monday, September 12, declared a three-day national mourning period and ordered that flags be flown at half-mast across the country. Notably, seven Libyan army members have gone missing while rescue efforts continue, and officials in the east have enforced a curfew. Along with the schools, businesses and services have been instructed to remain closed.

The eastern cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Derna, and Al-Marj have been particularly hard hit. At least 150 homes have been damaged, according to the Libyan Red Cross. Meanwhile, two dams in Derna, a town of around 100,000 people, are said to have collapsed flooding much of the region and force drowning some citizens. Along with places in the east, the western city of Misrata has also been impacted by the flooding.

Another natural disaster strikes in North Africa, violent storms destroy dams causing mass flooding in Libya 🇱🇾 💔



Some 2000 people feared drowned.



Thoughts and prayers for this great people and their damaged nation. #Libya #LibyaFloods pic.twitter.com/GnXnz730fx — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) September 12, 2023

Unverified storm videos circulated online, with one depicting torrents of floodwater washing a man away. Drivers could be seen caught on their car roofs in another clip. In addition to schools and businesses, four major oil ports have also been forced to close due to the storm.

While the administration in Benghazi has been dealing with issues in the country’s east, the competing, internationally acknowledged government in Tripoli has also been active.

On Sunday, its Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeiba, said he had directed all state agencies to “immediately deal” with the damage and floods, while the United Nations in Libya said it was closely monitoring the storm and would “provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at the local and national levels.”

Since 2014, Libya has been divided between two opposing administrations, following the assassination of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Following Storm Daniel, both governments have announced three days of mourning. The Internet services and other communication services continue to remain hampered.