On Friday, September 8, the royal queen of Panna City in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Jiteshwari Devi, was arrested by the Police after she meddled and restricted the Hindu pujaris from performing the religious puja of Lord Krishna on the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Jugal Kishore Mandir of Panna city. Jiteshwari Devi during the festival forced the pujaris to perform the puja of Lord Krishna according to her method and also created a ruckus in the premises by trying to enter into the restricted area of the sanctum.

The police present at the spot tried to get Jiteshwari Devi out of the sanctum but the latter refused to leave and created tensions. The pujaris could not even perform the aarti of lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The police arrested Jiteshwari Devi for hurting the religious sentiments of devotees and also for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty. The FIR in the case has been filed under sections 295A and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident has been widely condemned by the residents of Panna and also the Hindu pujaris of the Jugal Kishore Mandir.

The Hindu pujari of Jugal Kishore Mandir, Om Prakash stated that the incident has caused insult to Lord Krishna and this is highly condemned. “We could not even perform aarti of Lord Krishna and this has happened for the first time in the history of this temple. The devotees are hurt and are seeking action,” he added.

After the arrest, the lady was produced by the police in the Court where her bail application was rejected and she was sent to jail. The lady has also been accused of embezzlement of the Defense Welfare Fund worth Rs 65,000 crores.