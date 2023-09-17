Sunday, September 17, 2023
Police remand of Nuh violence conspirator and Congress MLA Mamman Khan extended by two days

The cops have seized his phone, and laptop and are reviewing the Congress leader's social media activity.

OpIndia Staff
Nuh violence, Rahul Gandhi with Mamman Khan
On Sunday (September 17), the Nuh district court remanded Congress MLA Mamman Khan for an additional two days of police custody in connection to the Sobha yatra attack in July this year.

The police have registered three more First Information Reports (FIRs) against Khan in connection to the Nuh violence. They informed the court that the Congress MLA had to be interrogated in connection to FIR No. 137, 148 and 150.

The cops have named Khan as one of the key conspirators in the July 31 attack on the Shobha yatra. They have seized his phone, and laptop and are reviewing the Congress leader’s social media activity.

The police are also looking for evidence of his meetings with other co-accused in the Nuh violence. Following the arrest of Mamman Khan on the night of September 14, a picture of him attending Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) went viral on social media.

According to Haryana’s Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, there existed call detail records, location tracking via a phone tower, a statement provided by the MLA’s personal security officer, and additional evidence that contradicted Mamman Khan’s assertion.

Police inquiries have uncovered alleged communication between Khan and a suspect identified as Mohammad Taufiq through phone records. Taufiq has already been apprehended for his purported role in the violence. 

Violence in Nuh

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana. A total of 5 people were killed in the carnage.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

