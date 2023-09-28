Renowned Agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India’s Green Revolution MS Swaminathan, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 98.

Swaminathan was an eminent agricultural scientist who headed the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai.

Born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield.

He was known as the “Father of Economic Ecology” by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

In 1987, Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in recognition of his monumental contributions.

He was also awarded by Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)