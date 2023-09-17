On 17th September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Yashobhoomi to the people of India. It is an exhibition centre located in Dwarka in Delhi. At the event, PM Modi also launched PM Vishwakarma Yojna. PM Modi called the new scheme a new ray of hope for millions of artisan families nationwide in his address. He added that Yoshobhoomi Centre will become a bridge between the artisans and the world. “It will help showcase local Bharat products and globalise them,” he added.

During his address, PM Modi emphasised the importance of Vishwakarma in day-to-day life. Eighteen categories have been identified initially for the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which includes carpenters, blacksmiths, hairdressers, tool makers, potters, and more. The PM said these Vishwakarmas are the country’s backbone, and day-to-day life is impossible without these workers. He gave an example of how, even in today’s time, people prefer water from clay pots over cold water from a fridge.

PM Modi said, “It is important to understand the importance of the artisans and give them their rightful place. The government has come forward as support to help Vishwakarma progress.” PM Modi added that the government of India will spend Rs 13,000 crore on the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Remembering his trip to Brussels 30-35 years ago, he said during his trip, the organisers took him on a trip to the city. “When I asked what was famous in the city, I was amazed to learn that the demand for handmade jewellery was far more than machine-made jewellery.” He said the demand for handmade products is increasing.

Incentive for Vishwkarmas during training

PM Modi said, “Large enterprises often give work to small companies to complete their projects. The government is working to ensure Vishwakarma become part of the supply chain. Training, technology and tools are important for Vishwakarma. Thus, the government is emphasising training.”

PM Modi gave relief to the artisans who want to get training but find it hard as they live on day-to-day earnings. He said, “During the training period, every Vishwakarma will get a Rs 500 incentive. It will help the artisans to concentrate on training and improve their skills.”

Furthermore, once the training is done, every Vishwakarma will get a voucher for Rs 15,000 to buy an advanced toolkit. In return, PM Modi asked every Vishwakarma to promise him that they will buy tools only from GST-registered shops and will make sure that the tools they are buying are Made in India.

Collateral-free loan for Vishwakarma worth Rs 3 lakh

PM Modi also announced a collateral-free loan for Vishwakarmas. Once they complete their training and get new tools, banks will offer them a collateral-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Once they return the loan, another credit line worth Rs 2 lakh will be available. He said, “Collateral-free loan means I am giving your guarantee.”

Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the government will provide up to Rs 3 lakhs loan without any (bank) guarantee. It has also been ensured that the interest rate is also very low. Govt has decided that Rs 1 lakh loan will be given in the beginning and when it is repaid, govt will… pic.twitter.com/asUpRzgLdm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 17, 2023

PM Modi once again reminded the people of India to emphasise being vocal for locals in upcoming festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Dusshera, Diwali and more. He said, “I request people of India to buy local. It does not mean you only buy a few locally-made diyas. Ensure every product you buy during festival season is Made in India.”

We have to reiterate our pledge to be 'Vocal for Local.' pic.twitter.com/bb5OSX0qQ3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2023

Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam to promote conference tourism

PM Narendra Modi said the conference tourism business is worth Rs 25 lakh crore worldwide. Several Indian companies go to other countries for exhibitions and conferences. Every year, 32,000 exhibitions and expos are organised worldwide. India’s share in conference tourism is only one per cent. He said, “World-class conference centres like Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam will boost conference tourism in India. The country is preparing itself for conference tourism. With these centres, the national capital will become a hub for conference tourism.” He added that Yashobhoomi alone has opened job opportunities for lakhs of youths.

PM Modi invited companies and organisers to conduct exhibitions at Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam. He also invited people from the film industry to organise award functions at Yashobhoomi and launch the first shows of movies at these centres.