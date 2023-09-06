Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Updated:

“Need proper response”: PM Modi reacts on Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma, asks ministers to respond firmly

The PM reportedly asked the Ministers to focus on contemporary issues and firmly respond to Udhayanidhi Stalin and the opposition’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma with facts.  

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi makes first response on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan remark
PM Modi reportedly instructs Cabinet Ministers to respond properly to opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remarks (Image Source - Mint)
41

In his first reaction to the alleged hate speech by the son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, PM Modi has categorically stated that the remarks of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin “needs proper response”. While addressing the Council of Ministers meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi instructed Cabinet Ministers to properly respond to the opposition for making hateful remarks against Sanatan Dharma. 

However, he advised the Ministers to exercise caution and not indulge in the India vs. Bharat dispute. He added that only the authorised person should speak on the matter. According to media reports, the PM asserted that Ministers should instead focus on contemporary issues and firmly respond to Udhayanidhi Stalin and the opposition’s vile remarks against Sanatan Dharma with facts.  

During the Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi reportedly said, “Do not go into history but stick to the facts as per the Constitution. Also, speak about the contemporary situation of the issue.” 

Apparently, PM Modi’s remark comes in the wake of an outright display of Hinduphobia which has spiralled after Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for uprooting and eradication of Sanatan Dharma. 

Evidently, on Wednesday (6 September), another Congress leader spewed venom against Hinduism. The Home Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara made a controversial remark on Hinduism and asked ‘Who knows when it (Hindu dharma) was born?’  

On the other hand, despite massive public outrage, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has refused to apologise for comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and corona and calling for the complete eradication of Sanatan Dharma

Earlier in the day, a Police official said that an FIR has been registered against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

Meanwhile, a group of Hindu youth in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, took out a protest march against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks insulting the Sanatana Dharma. 

In the protest march, demonstrators rallied with an effigy of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son and inserted a bamboo inside it saying that those who insult Sanatana Dharma will meet the same fate.

The anti-Sanatan remark has attracted widespread condemnation from believers of Sanatan Dharma. In fact, the Malaysian Hindu Sangam wrote a letter to the High Commission of India condemning Udayanidhi Stalin’s hatred against Sanatana Dharma. In the letter, the Hindu Sangam requested the Indian Government to take tough action in this matter.

