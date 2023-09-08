On Thursday, 7th September 2023, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi met with the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels, Belgium. The official X handle of the Congress party said that the round table meeting in the European Parliament was co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate & employment generation).

In the photographs attached with the X post, Rahul Gandhi was seen with anti-India Italian leftist politician Fabio Massimo Castaldo. Fabio Massimo Castaldo is the person in a red tie seen on the extreme right in the second photograph of the X post by the Congress party’s official X handle. Fabio Massimo Castaldo’s association with Pervaiz Iqbal Losar – an ISI asset in Europe – puts Rahul Gandhi’s intent to visit the European Parliament under suspicion. It is, therefore, necessary to know more about Fabio Massimo Castaldo and his alleged ISI friend Parvaiz Iqbal Losar.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo is a former member of the European Parliament. The Italian leftist politician is friends with Pervaiz Iqbal Loser who is a Europe asset of the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Loser has been working to peddle anti-India propaganda on the Kashmir issue and lobbying against India’s interests in Europe. One of the old X posts by Fabio Massimo Castaldo is a testimony to this.

In his post on 2nd June 2020, Fabio Massimo Castaldo wrote, “I Have sent a letter to U. Von der Leyen and the High representative J. Borrell. The human rights situation in Kashmir, the world’s longest-running conflict, is extremely worrying. India’s government has to respond now and adopt the recommendations of the UNHCR report 2018-2019.”

In a subsequent post, he wrote, "A special thanks to the Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Pervaiz Iqbal Losar."

This Pervaiz Iqbal Losar is also a supporter of the Khalistani terrorist movement. In a video that emerged in June 2023, he is seen endorsing the idea of Khalistan and supporting Avtar Singh Pannun who is the president of Khalistani terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

That's Avtar Singh Pannun, President Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ) with ISI pawn Pervaiz Iqbal Losar actively demanding #Khalistan

Chaudhary Perveiz Iqbal Losar, chairman of the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, has been long trying to lobby against Indian interests in Europe. As per reports, Losar is directly connected to the ISI and receives instructions from the GHQ. He is well-connected to Pakistani politicians and the power elite.

Pervaiz Iqbal Losar’s association with Fabio Massimo Castaldo and Rahul Gandhi – the leader of the grand old party that ruled India for nearly 55 to 60 years – meeting the anti-India European politician is certainly not in the good interests of India.

Rahul Gandhi is notorious for meeting foreign politicians and lobbyists with anti-India interests. On the same trip to Europe, he met Pierre Larrouturou. Rather, Pierre Larrouturou was the co-host of Rahul Gandhi’s round table meeting with the MEPs. Pierre Larrouturou is the same MEP who had shared a post from his X handle last year to support Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair who was arrested at that time.

In his tweet, Pierre Larrouturou wrote, “The news concerning the arrest of Mohammed Zubair of Alt News is deeply concerning. The government of India must stop suppressing journalists and human rights defenders, and respect the personal liberties of all its citizens.”

The news concerning the arrest of Mohammed Zubair of Alt News is deeply concerning. The government of India must stop suppressing journalists and human rights defenders, and respect the personal liberties of all its citizens.

Besides, Pierre Larrouturou is a board member of the Spinelli Group which is funded by George Soros who has openly expressed his wish to topple the Modi government in India.

Pierre Larrouturou as an MEP was the key person behind the anti-India resolution passed in the European Parliament in July, targeting PM Modi’s France visit.

Both Pierre Larrouturou and Alviina Alametsa have been vocal against Indian interests. They have been actively campaigning against India and have championing anti-India lobbyists in the country and abroad.

The instances of Rahul Gandhi seeking ‘foreign help’ for his political gain in India are numerous. In April 2021, speaking at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, Gandhi insisted that the US government establishment should ‘say more’ about ‘what is happening in India.

In 2022, at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in the United Kingdom, Rahul Gandhi had sought foreign intervention again. During his controversial address, Rahul Gandhi signaled his desire for foreign intervention two times. The first one is during the mention of the Russia-Ukraine issue, and the second one is when he criticized Indian diplomats for being unwilling to take orders from Europeans. In the same conference, he had even compared Ladakh to Ukraine, insinuating that it needs a US intervention.