Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started another of his frequent ‘foreign tours’ yesterday. He arrived in Brussels, the Belgian capital and the headquarters of the European Union.

Rahul Gandhi is in Brussels as a part of his reach out program in Europe tour, organised by Indian Overseas Congress

Today's Itinerary:



Today's Itinerary:



2:30 PM- EU Parliament Meetings

07:30 PM- Civil Society

08:30 PM – Press Conference

11:30PM – Diaspora meet

On September 7, the official handle of the Indian Overseas Congress shared Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary, listing his schedule for the day. The Congress prince was scheduled to meet EU Parliamentarians in the afternoon, then ‘civil society’ in the evening followed by a press conference and a ‘diaspora meet’ later.

Rahul Gandhi is going to be in Paris, France on 8th-9th September, The Hague, Netherlands on the 10th and 11th of September, and finally Oslo, Norway, on 11th-12th September.

In Brussels, Rahul Gandhi met with EU Parliamentarians Alviina Alametsa and Pierre Larrouturou, among others. Congress shared images from the meetings where Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda were seen with MEPs.

Shri Rahul Gandhi at a round table with MEPs in the European Parliament, co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate & employment generation).

Brussels, Belgium





Who are Alviina Alametsa and Pierre Larrouturou?

MEP Pierre Larrouturou enthusiastically shared images with Rahul Gandhi, and praised him as a ‘great figure of Indian democracy’. “

“Very honored to welcome Rahul Gandhi to the European Parliament today. He is one of the great figures of Indian democracy and has been fighting for years against the ultra-nationalism of the Modi government. With MEPs from 7 different groups, we had a very interesting discussion on human rights, social justice, and the fight against climate change”, Larrouturou posted on X.

Very honored to welcome Rahul Gandhi to the European Parliament today



He is one of the great figures of Indian democracy and has been fighting for years against the ultra-nationalism of the Modi government.



With MEPs from 7 different groups, we had a very interesting…

MEP Pierre Larrouturou was one of the key figures behind the anti-India resolution passed in the EU parliament in July over the Manipur issue.

In a long social media rant, Pierre Larrouturou even made it clear that the EU resolution was specifically timed to target PM Modi’s France visit.

Pierre Larrouturou before PM Modi’s France visit

The EU parliament held an urgent debate on the Manipur situation on 12th July 2023 in its plenary session in Strasbourg. This discussion came just before Narendra Modi’s state visit to France on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour at the country’s Bastille Day Parade. The discussion was scheduled under ‘Debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the Rule of Law’.





Pierre Larrouturou, representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, took the lead in proposing the resolution titled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’.

The resolution was firmly dismissed by India. In a strong statement, taking cognizance of the EU parliament trying to needlessly interfere in India’s internal affairs, the MEA had basically asked the EU parliament to ‘mind their own business’. “The European Parliament would be advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues”, the statement by Indian MEA read on July 13.

Alviina Alametsa, who Rahul Gandhi met in Brussels, was also one of the MEPs who were behind the resolution. Alametsa has been a vocal anti-India campaigner in Europe. In January this year, she participated in a discussion with Prashant Bhushan and Shahrukh Alam, hosted by The London Story, an organization that has been linked to ISI.

Alvinna Almetsa’s event in India ahead of Repulic Day

In July, speaking in the EU plenary, Alametsa stated that external observers must be allowed into Manipur to ‘monitor’ the situation and bring a peaceful resolution. She claimed that the status of human rights and press freedom is deteriorating in India and called for interference in India’s internal affairs.

My deepest condolences to those affected by the violence and human rights violations in Manipur. We must end the violence and find a peaceful resolution to the situation. Here is my complete address to the European Parliament on the situation.

In January this year, Disinfolab shared how FTLS, the organization that hosted Alametsa’s talk, has deep nexus with ISI and Jamaat. In a detailed thread, they shared how Alametsa has been a part of ISI’s effort to lobby against India in the EU.

How deep Pak connect of these fronts are?

This year FTLS has engaged Member of European Parliament (MEP), Alviina Alametsä. Coincidently she's also engaged by Pak ISI, alongside Fabio Massimo Castaldo & Maria Arena to rake up Kashmir issue in the EU against India.





Alviina Almetsa is part of the Leftist Anti-India Lobby.



Sanjiv Bhat, Stan Swamy, Teesta, Prashant Bhushan.. Alviina was connected to all those who hate Modi.



No wonder Rahul Gandhi met her to support her speaking against India. pic.twitter.com/Z4sZpoUC9O — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 7, 2023

Alviina Alametsa has been relentless in her campaigning against India, writing columns, lobbying, and campaigning against Indian interests in the EU. In January 2021, she wrote an article in the EU Observer calling for EU’s support for interfering in the ‘human rights’ situation in India.

In her India-centric interactions and narrative, Alametsa has been using platforms to promote or support all anti-India voices, from Teesta Setalvad to Sanjiv Bhat, and Stan Swamy.

Rahul Gandhi and his meetings with anti-India forces

It has been almost a pattern. Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, at least on the occasions his meetings and travel details are shared by his party, he is seen seeking out anti-India lobbyists and politicians to meet. The meetings almost always have the same talking points, how the democracy in India is allegedly in danger, how the human rights situation is worsening, and how only he, as the leader of the Congress party, can be the ‘solution’ to all those problems in India, that he and his associates claim are arising only because of the Modi government.

Earlier this year, when he was in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi even allowed the lies and misinformation on CAA to go unchecked. Lies that he is very well aware that led to the 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi just before Donald Trump’s India visit. During his 10-day US tour, Rahul was seen deep in conversation with Sunita Vishwanath at the Hudson Institute. Sunita Vishwanath is the co-founder of HrHR, which alongside Rasheed Ahmed led IAMC, had signed a letter to President Biden asking him to cancel the State Dinner hosted for PM Modi.

A Disinfo Lab investigation revealed that the ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ had been promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu vs. Hindutva’. The same organization was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi’s alliance partners in India are busy spreading hatred against Hindus. Politicians in power at the state level, who are in alliance with Rahul Gandhi, are declaring that Hinduism is an ‘infectious disease’ and they would like to see it eradicated.

Rahul Gandhi has been openly seeking foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal affairs

The instances of Rahul Gandhi seeking ‘foreign help’ for his political gain in India are numerous. After losing election after election, failing to win the trust of the Indian people democratically, he has started declaring to global Leftists that India is a country deep in chaos, where democracy is declining and only he can restore it. In April 2021, speaking at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, Gandhi insisted that the US government establishment should ‘say more’ about ‘what is happening in India.

In 2022, at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in the United Kingdom, Rahul Gandhi had sought foreign intervention again. During his controversial address, Rahul Gandhi signaled his desire for foreign intervention two times. The first one is during the mention of the Russia-Ukraine issue, and the second one is when he criticized Indian diplomats for being unwilling to take orders from Europeans. In the same conference, he had even compared Ladakh to Ukraine, insinuating that it needs a US intervention.