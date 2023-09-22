Actor Sai Pallavi puts a full stop to secret wedding rumours with the director which sparked after the picture went viral on social media.

In the viral pictures, Sai and Rajkumar Periyasamy can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and wearing red garlands around their necks.

The actor has finally clarified that the picture is actually from the mahurat pooja of her new film titled ‘SK 21’ and it’s been intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots and disgusting intentions.

On Friday, Sai Pallavi took to X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile.”

Recently, on Sai Pallavi’s birthday, Rajkumar shared a few pictures from the pooja ceremony and wrote, “Happy birthday dear @Sai_Pallavi92 You are the best and May God bless you with everything that’s best as always! I feel blessed to have you too by my side in this! Thank you for being there.”

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will reportedly be seen in a film with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

As per a source, the two have been roped in for a love story.

“The preparation of Junaid’s untitled next has started. Sai Pallavi apparently will be the leading lady in the film. This will be Junaid’s next project, after his YRF debut film. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story,” the source said in a statement.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)