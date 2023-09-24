Days after the new building of the Parliament became operational, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Modi government for constructing a Parliament House with no ‘history.’

While speaking to the media on Sunday (September 24), he said, “As Jairam Ramesh told us, the new Parliament building is a mega show…Some say it is a 5-star, 7-star hotel…I have written in Saamana about my experience in the new Parliament House…It does not feel like a historical building.”

“I have been a Parliamentarian for over 20 years. When I used to visit the old Parliament, I felt like a part of history. This new Parliament building has neither present nor past…As Jairam Ramesh said, it is Modi multiplex, which is similar to multiplexes in Delhi and Mumbai,” Raut claimed.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The new Parliament is a mega show. People say it is a 7-star hotel. When I enter it, I don't feel like I am entering a historical building. In the new Parliament House, there is no history. As Jairam Ramesh said, it is Modi's… pic.twitter.com/dr2IxfeeF8 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP further remarked, “Abuses were hurled on the very first day of the proceedings of the new Parliament…The sanctity of the building is destroyed…PM Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Home Minister are silent.”

“Did you convert this building into a new den of goons? There is no lobby, corridor or Central Hall…The thought of a new Parliament building propped up in the mind of the king…It was the emperor’s Mann ki Baat…So he created this new Modi multiplex,” Sanjay Raut brazened it out.

Congress blames architecture, AC of the new Parliament

On Saturday (September 23), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Modi government for constructing a compact and claustrophobic building.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), he claimed, “Binoculars are needed to see each other since the halls are simply not cozy or compact. The old Parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations,”

Hinting at a larger conspiracy into the architecture of the building, Jairam Ramesh said “It was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors. This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success. Quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome.”

“The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic…The new complex is painful and agonising,” the Congress leader remarked.

Soon after, other Congress leaders came up with more bizarre criticism of the new Parliament building. Party MP Pramod Tiwari said, “In a country like India, to fully air-condition the Parliament house is unscientific and impractical. There was a lobby, a central hall in the old Parliament…”

While accusing the Modi government of turning the building into a 7-star hotel, Tiwari claimed, “The openness that was in the old Parliament building was more scientific, more practical and good for the health…I know about 50 MPs who got ill due to the air conditioning there..”