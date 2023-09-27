Wednesday, September 27, 2023
200 vehicles set ablaze, 700 booked: Violence erupts during ‘Gurjar Mahakumbh’ in Gwalior, SP MLA and BSP MP booked for instigating mob

Additional SP M Shiyaz said that when the police detained some suspected miscreants, the mob blocked Jhansi Road and Sikaroda intersection, stopped many vehicles and vandalized them

200 vehicles set ablaze, 700 booked: SP MLA and BSP MP instigate violence in the name of 'Gurjar Mahakumbh', ruckus before elections in MP
Violence that erupted in Gwalior (Image- ANI)
11

Violence erupted during the Gurjar Mahakumbh was held on Monday, September 25 at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a large number of vehicles were set ablaze. Reportedly, a BSP MP and an SP MLA instigated the riots during the event, which was attended by several politicians. The mob attacked police personnel and pelted stones, vehicles were set ablaze, and other public properties were also vandalized.

Gurjars from numerous states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, attended the Gurjar Mahakumbh to voice their demands. The primary request made by the Gurjars during the Mahakumbh was the demolition of the tin shed surrounding Emperor Mihirbhoj’s statue. The Gurjars also demanded tickets from the BJP and Congress in proportion to the population.

According to the reports, after provocative speeches by BSP MP Maluk Nagar from Bijnor in UP and SP MLA Atul Pradhan from Sardhana in UP’s Meerut, the crowd got agitated, and some miscreants created a ruckus which soon expanded. At around 1:30 pm on Monday, September 25, around 2000 youngsters arrived at the Phoolbagh crossroads and caused an extensive ruckus following the incendiary speech by the politicians at the Gurjar Mahakumbh held at the Phoolbagh ground.

Following this, at around 4:30 p.m., young Gurjar people created an uproar while marching towards the Collectorate to submit a memorandum. However, the gate of the office was closed, and police officers present there asked them to submit the memorandum at the gate itself. But the crowd was adamant on entering the office. Following an argument over the issue, some in the crowd suddenly created a ruckus and demolished the barricades. They also pelted stones at police vehicles and broke the glasses of the collectorate office. The police tried to control them but were unable to do so, and the violence soon expanded.

The mob started vandalising vehicles and assaulted pedestrians in the area. About 200 vehicles were reportedly destroyed by Gurjars, and the majority of the damaged cars were set on fire. The mob also pelted stones at police and several cops were injured in this attack. Houses in the area were also targeted by the mob. The aggressive Gurjars were later lathi-charged and tear-gassed by the police to control the violence.

Additional SP M Shiyaz said that when the police detained some suspected miscreants, the mob blocked Jhansi Road and Sikaroda intersection, stopped many vehicles and vandalized them. Not only this, these people also beat up the passersby. When the situation did not come under control for several hours, the police released tear gas shells and dispersed the crowd by lathi-charge. Police had to fire around 200 tear gas shells.

5 FIRs have been filed in the case. According to reports, 23 people connected to the violence have been detained thus far. The police also confiscated around 200 two-wheelers parked in front of the Collectorate and around a nearby petrol pump. In addition to the 20–25 identifiable individuals, 700 unidentified people have been added to 5 FIRs. These include Maluk Nagar, a BSP MP from Bijnor, and Atul Pradhan, an SP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut, close to Delhi.

According to media reports, these individuals delivered aggressive speeches and incited violence. FIR has now been filed in their name. The noteworthy thing is that both these leaders are from near Delhi and belong to opposition parties. These people had instigated their accompanying supporters to violence. It is being told that cases have been registered against them for rioting and obstructing government work.

The violence in Gurjar Mahakumbh is also being linked to electoral politics since seats for Gurjars in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also requested from political parties during the Mahakumbh. Additionally, this Mahakumbh was meant to demonstrate the Gurjars’ political clout. The entry of BSP and SP leaders in such a situation and the increase in violence in the state that the BJP controls are indicators of electoral politics.

