The district administration in Sultanpur, on Monday, September 25, bulldozed properties belonging to Ajay Narayan Singh and his kin. Ajay Narayan Singh is the prime accused in the Sultanpur doctor murder case, wherein a doctor posted at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday, September 23 over a land dispute.

Accused Ajay Narayan Singh is the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party’s former district president Girish Narayan Singh alias Babban Singh.

Video of the bulldozer action taken against the unlawful encroachment on government land by the BJP leader went viral on social media. In the video, the authorities can be seen running the bulldozer on the office of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Sultanpur, reportedly built on municipality land, usurped by the accused and his relatives.

According to reports, the land that was freed by the officials was worth Rs 4 crores.

कल सुल्तानपुर में डॉक्टर तिवारी की हत्या की खबर आयी। और आज आरोपी के भाई भाजपा नेता अजय नारायण की क़ब्ज़ाई प्रॉपर्टी पर बुलडोज़र चल गया। अजय पर पुलिस ने 50k इनाम रखा है और उसके आरोपी पिता को गिरफ़्तार कर लिया।



न्याय हो तो यूपी जैसा! pic.twitter.com/P0irVvYo9c — Anurag Chaddha (@AnuragChaddha) September 26, 2023

Following this move, the administration’s bulldozer arrived at the land in Shastri Nagar that the deceased doctor had purchased through a deed of sale. The administration, in collaboration with revenue officials, completed the delineation and removed the illegal encroachment on the land owned by the deceased doctor. The administration has so far removed encroachment from property valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

According to DM Jasjeet Kaur, protection has been provided to the deceased’s family.

Besides the bulldozer action, the Sultanpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested Jagdish Narayan, the father of Ajay Narayan Singh, who has been accused of beating Ghanshyam Tiwari, a 53-year-old doctor to death over a land dispute. Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Ajay Narayan’s arrest.

Also, Kotwali Nagar SHO Ramashish Upadhyay was removed from his post for his laxity in handling the murder case.

The police had also carried out multiple raids to arrest the accused. Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Burma had assured that the accused would be arrested soon, adding that several teams, including the city police, are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

The actions were taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s doctor’s wife Nisha Tiwari on Monday September 25. In addition to the primary accused, Ajay Narayan Singh, she accused BJYM President Chandan Narayan Singh, former BJP National Working committee member Girish Narayan Singh, Vijay Narayan Singh, and Jagdish Narayan Singh of being complicit in the murder.

Sultanpur doctor murder case

Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was posted at Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre. On Saturday (September 23), he stepped out for some work. Later in the evening, an auto-rickshaw driver dropped him off outside his house in a critical condition and fled. Reports suggested that the doctor was beaten to death by Ajay Narayan Singh and his associates.

The doctor had reportedly purchased land from Ajay Narayan Singh’s father, Jagdish Narayan but there was a dispute over its possession, police had said earlier.

Speaking about the murder, the deceased’s wife Nisha Tripathi cited a land dispute to be the reason behind her husband’s murder. She said, Ajay Narayan Singh who lives in Narayanpur physically assaulted my husband, leading to his death.”

“My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map. He left the house after having some snacks. Later, he was dropped off on a rickshaw in an injured state,” she added. Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

Following the doctor’s death, former MLA Devmani Dwivedi and District President Dr R A Verma reached the hospital, demanding strict action against the accused.

How SP and Congress grabbed the opportunity to play petty politics

Since the accused was the cousin of an ex-BJP leader, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the Congress party grabbed the opportunity to berate the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh. They accused the state government of not taking action in the case since the accused belonged to the family of a former BJP leader.

However, the Yogi Government has silenced the opposition by proving yet again that the law and order in Uttar Pradesh under his reign does not distinguish between offenders.