Surat: Muslim mob brutally thrashes Hindu youth, vandalises his house for celebrating India’s victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

A Hindu youth, who was bursting crackers to celebrate India's win, was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob in the Saiyedpura market area in Surat, Gujarat.

On September 11, in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Colombo, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. In terms of runs against Pakistan, this was India’s largest victory ever. Nationwide, Indian cricket fans celebrated Team India’s historic victory against Pakistan. However, one fan in Surat, Gujarat, paid a high price for expressing his exuberance over India’s victory.

According to reports, a Hindu youth, who was bursting crackers to celebrate India’s win, was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob in the Saiyedpura market area in Surat, Gujarat. The frenzied crowd not only thrashed the victim with wooden bats and stumps but also barged into his house and vandalised it. The incident reportedly took place at around 11 p.m. on September 11.

Local media reported that after India won the match that happened over Sunday and Monday, several fans from the locality descended on the street at around 11 pm to celebrate the victory. The victim, who belonged to the Dalit community, started bursting firecrackers to rejoice the victory. Soon, some Muslim youths rushed to the area and began hurling casteist slurs and beating up the victim. The victim somehow managed to escape the clutches of the frenzied mob and ran to his house to save himself, but the mob followed him, barged into his home and assaulted him further.

When the Saiyedpura Lalgate Police Station learned of the occurrence, they rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The police registered a case under sections including the atrocity act against all those who beat up and hurled caste-related slurs at the victim.

The police said that they were examining the CCTV footage and assured that the culprits would be identified and apprehended soon.

Local Muslims have attacked the victim thrice before

The victim stated that because he and his father worked for social causes, the local Muslims harboured hostility toward him and frequently attacked him. Three attacks had been made on him in the preceding 15 years, he claimed, adding that the Surat police had filed a case in 2021 as a result of court pressure.

Muslims, in turn, have filed a complaint against the Hindu youth. In the complaint, Shahrukh Aftab Mirza of Saiyedpura Mirza Manjil said that he had urged the Hindu youth not to burst firecrackers as children were playing cricket in the street. The Hindu youth and his two friends assaulted him at the time.

