Friday, September 29, 2023
Tamil actor Vishal accuses Mumbai’s CBFC of corruption, reveals paying Rs 6.5 lakhs as bribe to get censor certificate for Hindi version of his film

The actor shared a video in which he accused the officials from the CBFC of demanding a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh in exchange for screening and granting a U/A certificate to his film

ANI
Tamil actor Vishal alleges he bribed Mumbai's censor board officials to procure a censor certificate for his film (Source: Screenshot from video shared by ANI)
3

Tamil actor Vishal alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai took a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the censor certification of the Hindi version of his film ‘Mark Antony’.

On Thursday, he took to X and dropped a video in which he accused the officials from the CBFC of demanding a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh in exchange for screening and granting a U/A certificate to his film.

“#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening  in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate,” he wrote He appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

“Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB,” Vishal added.

The officials from CBFC are yet to respond.

Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film which was released on September 15. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studio. The movie stars Vishal and S J Suryah in dual roles.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

