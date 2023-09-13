On Monday (September 11), a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Thiuvarur, K. Poondi Kalaivanan, courted controversy for asking female students of a college to speak at an anti-Sanatan Dharma event.

The controversial event is being held on Friday (September 15) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK. The letter, addressed to the principal of Thiru.Vi.Ka Govt.Arts College, went viral on social media on Wednesday (September 13).

“We call our country Mother India. Feminism has been belittled by the Sanatana Vadis who have infiltrated our country. It was only after the conquest of Dravida that women rose. For example, women got the right to vote, the right to wear a blouse, the right to property, and the right to education,” K. Poondi Kalaivanan said.

"They're now pressuring girl students to discuss topics against Sanatan Dharma."



They're now pressuring girl students to discuss topics against #SanathanDharm



"Today, when the Sanatanaists are trying to re-impose the system of clan education through new educational policies, the young leader of our Dravidian movement has declared that they will uproot Sanatana," he added.

“Today, when the Sanatanaists are trying to re-impose the system of clan education through new educational policies, the young leader of our Dravidian movement has declared that they will uproot Sanatana,” he added.

“Our youth wing leader Udhayanidhi has hinted that they will uproot Sanatana dharma. Therefore, I cordially invite the girl students to share their deep thoughts “against Sanatana Dharma” during the conference on Anna’s birthday, 15th September at 03.00 pm in Kattur, Kalainjar Kottam.” the DMK MLA concluded.

While speaking about the matter, BJP National Secretary, Satya Kumar Y, said, “The Tamil Nadu government’s actions, influenced by Thiruvarur #DMK MLA Poondi Kalaivanan have crossed all the limits. They’re now pressuring girl students to discuss topics against #SanathanDharm.”

A TN Government College openly inciting/inviting students to give Anti-Sanatana lecture on September 15th based on order from the local DMK MLA

“Mocking and abusing 80% of population’s religion has become their hobby but they won’t get ever successful in their dirty motives!” he emphasised. On Tuesday (September 12), the principal of the Thiru.Vi.Ka Govt.Arts College issued a circular to the effect.

“We welcome the students of this college to share their thoughts on Sanatana at 03.00 pm on Anna’s birthday, September 15, Kattur, Kalainjar Kottam,” it said.

Following outrage on social media, the administration of the the Thiru.Vi.Ka Govt.Arts College withdrew its contentious circular.

The Background of the Controversy

The development came days after Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred the hornet’s nest by comparing the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’

On September 2, the DMK leader claimed, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated.

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke… https://t.co/Q31uVNdZVb — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also extended his support to Stalin on Saturday (September 2). “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India,” he went on a vitriolic rant against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy.

"Sanathana Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India"

On September 3 morning, he posted another tweet defending DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. “There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” Karti Chidambaram claimed.

Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran also courted controversy for equating Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma) with hate-mongering.

Later, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja refused to acknowledge Sanatan Dharma as a religious philosophy and blamed it for propagating inequality and patriarchy.