Sunday, September 3, 2023
Updated:

Sanatan Dharma is code for caste hierarchical society: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram comes out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin

"There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin," Karti Chidambaram claimed.

Sanatan Dharma is code for caste hierarchical society: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram comes out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin (left), Karti Chidambaram (right), images via PTI
31

Hours after Udhayanidhi Stalin made derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram extended his support to the DMK leader on Saturday (September 2).

“Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India,” he went on a vitriolic rant against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy.

On Sunday (September 3) morning, he posted another tweet defending DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. “There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” Karti Chidambaram claimed.

“In the common parlance of TN “ Sanatan Dharm” means Caste Hierarchical Society. Why is that everyone who is batting for “SD” comes from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of the “Hierarchy”, he further brazened it out.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated. 

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.

