On Sunday, September 3, four members of a family were brutally murdered by a group of men in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. The four members including two women were killed for raising objections to some men drinking alcohol in their backyard. The deceased persons have been identified as Senthil Kumar, 47, and his relatives Pushpavathi, Rathinambal, and Mohanraj.

Initially, it was thought that the crime was the result of an escalating quarrel, but police investigations proved that it was a deliberate act of murder.

According to the reports, Senthil was alerted about some men drinking on his land in its backyard, which led to the incident. When he, Pushpavathi, Rathinambal, and Mohanraj arrived in the backyard, the men attacked them with sharp weapons. Mohanraj, Pushpavathi, and Rathinambal died immediately as a result of the attack. Senthil however was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation reported by India Today says that Venkatesh, who worked for Senthil and Mohanraj had borrowed money while working for them. Venkatesh had been fired, and Mohanraj was demanding his money back. Venkatesh allegedly recruited a gang to assassinate Senthil and Mohanraj, but the gang also assassinated two of his relatives who attempted to save him.

However, a report by the Commune Mag says that the incident happened as Senthilkumar questioned Venkatesh and two of his friends who were drinking in their backyard. Senthilkumar chased them and drove them away. In a fit of anger, the inebriated attacker wielded a sickle, killing four people: Senthil Kumar, Mohanraj, Pushpavathy, and Rathinambal.

Reports also mention that Venkatesh worked as a driver for Senthil. Venkatesh was drinking with a gang of his friends. When Senthil asked them to vacate the spot, he was attacked with sharp weapons. “Hearing Senthil’s cries for help, his cousin, mother, and another relative rushed to his rescue but were hacked to death,” the police said.

The Police have arrested Chellamuthu from Manaparai, Trichy, a prime suspect in the case, and are searching for two other persons involved in the case.

K Annamalai, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented on the issue and condemned the apparent breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu. He also called for prompt and decisive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Law & order in TN is in Shambles. Corrupt DMK is responsible for transforming TN into a lawless state. @BJP4TamilNadu functionary & members of his family were brutally killed last night for objecting drunkards for using their backyard.



While Thiru @mkstalin & his son are busy… pic.twitter.com/ISQwqCsTCe — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 4, 2023

Reportedly, another similar incident of murder was reported from the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on September 1. A BJP functionary was hacked to death by a gang of unknown assailants after which the police arrested six persons. The deceased person was identified as realtor Jegan Pandian. He was serving as the party’s district youth-wing general secretary.

“One of the main accused Prabhu is absconding and we have formed teams to nab him at the earliest. Six have been arrested. The incident occurred due to previous enmity, the two gangs had been having enmity since 2002, and on Wednesday night, they had attacked Jegan. All the accused belong to Tirunelveli and nearby towns,” the police official was quoted as saying.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, August 30, when Pandian was on his way home. Before heading off, criminals on motorcycles slashed him to death in Moolikulam, near Palayamkottai. Hearing his screams, friends and family raced to the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. Soon after that, the police arrived.

The next day, the deceased’s relatives and BJP members took to the streets to demand the arrest of the murderers and refused to accept the body. The police arrested some of the protesters as the protesters allegedly caused traffic congestion on the main road.

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendhiran, who met with the protesters on August 31, claimed that the police were violent with the protesters, especially ladies, yanking their hair and trampling on them.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also commented on the issue and condemned the incident. He stated that he was informed that Mulikulam Prabhu, a close friend of a DMK politician in the area, has been named in the FIR and is at present on the run.

He also stated that the ruling government was attempting to save the accused. He asked the cops to arrest all of the suspects in the murder and take harsh measures against them. Reports mention that Prabhu, the accused, is the husband of a DMK councilor in the town.