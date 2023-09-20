A 40-year-old dacoit Shahbaz, who was involved in a murder, was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police after he tried to flee from custody. The cops were taking him to court on 19 September when the vehicle overturned and he snatched the revolver of a sub-inspector and started shooting. They retaliated which resulted in his death.

Professor Alok Gupta was murdered on the intervening night of 18 and 19 September during a robbery at his house in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the 35-year-old’s residence in the Katra police station area of Shahjahanpur district was broken into when he woke up suddenly and tried to resist the culprits who attacked him with knives and gauged out his eye. He died due to multiple knife wounds. His wife, father, brother, sister-in-law and children came to rescue him but they were also injured by the dacoits with sharp weapons.

The family members managed to capture Shahbaz and Shahroz despite their wounds, but the other hoodlums had escaped. The police arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the occurrence and the body was sent for a post-mortem. The injured including 3 and 4-year-old children were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Tension grew in the vicinity following the instance and some protestors blocked the road. The authorities opened an investigation after filing a case. A reward of Rs 75 thousand was announced for the absconding perpetrators. Several police teams have been deployed to catch them. The police also learned that Shahbaz was wanted for the death of another drug dealer.

He was apprehended by the police who then began transporting him to court during which an animal appeared on the road. The driver attempted to save it, however, he lost control and the four-wheeler flipped. Taking advantage of the situation, the offender grabbed Sub Inspector Hitesh Tomar’s service revolver from him and raced towards the fields. He opened up fire when the cops ordered him to stop.

The police then carried out defensive action and he was seriously injured by a bullet fired during the encounter. He was taken to hospital where he passed away. Shahroz who is presently in police custody is being interrogated and additional legal processes are underway. Notably, he used to work in a salon whereas the deceased drove an e-rickshaw.