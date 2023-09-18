On 17 September, United States military officials sought help from the public to find an F-35 fighter jet. When the pilot ejected, the military lost track of the fighter jet somewhere over South Carolina, but the plane continued flying on autopilot. The fighter jet that has gone missing is worth USD 150 million.

A Marine Corps pilot ejected the F-35B Lightning II Jet over North Charleston on the afternoon of 17th September after a mishap. The search for the missing fighter jet has focused on two lakes located north of North Charleston.

Major Melanie Salinas said that at around 2 PM, the pilot parachuted safely, after which he was taken to the hospital. The pilot’s name has not been released to the media by the military. Senior Master Sergeant Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston said that based on the location and trajectory of the missing fighter jet, the search had been focused around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. Stanton added that the search operation was started with a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter after bad weather cleared the area.

Local Congresswoman Nancy Mace expressed shock over the reports and questioned how the military could lose a fighter jet. She said, “How in the hell do you lose an F-35? How is there not a tracking device, and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?”

It is unclear under what circumstances the pilot ejected the fighter jet.