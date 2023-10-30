A day after the tragic demise of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.-fame actor Matthew Perry, the details of the 911 call that was made from his home on the fateful night has been released. In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” In the 15-second clip, a man remarks, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” However, some words were beeped out.

Notably, veteran Hollywood actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing died at the age of 54 on 29th October. At around 4 PM, he was found dead in his Los Angeles residence, in a jacuzzi. According to initial media reports, he died due to drowning. No drugs were found at the location and no foul play was suspected in connection with his demise, media reported.

A Sokesperson of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that officers responded to a call at Perry’s residence regarding the death of a male who was in his 50s, however, they didn’t confirm the identity of the deceased at that time.

According to media reports, he died shortly after returning to his Los Angeles home after a two-hour pickleball game. He had sent his assistant on an errand, and when they returned approximately two hours later, they discovered him unresponsive in the jacuzzi. They immediately called police for emergency assistance, as per TMZ.

Autopsy report of Matthew Perry ‘Inconclusive’

The cause of Matthew Perry’s death still remains unknown after an inconclusive autopsy report. Regarding this, the Medical Examiner Office of the Los Angeles County said that toxicology tests are still pending to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

In their first response to his tragic demise, Perry’s family told news outlet PEOPLE that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death.

They said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

After his demise, the producer of hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Warner Bros. TV, released a statement remembering Matthew Perry as a dear friend.

It said, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Throughout his life, Perry battled addiction, and he later shared his path to recovery. In October 2022, he disclosed that his increasing drug addiction had nearly claimed his life at the age of 49, as he spent two weeks in a coma, fighting for survival. Subsequently, he endured a five-month hospital stay and relied on a colostomy bag for a year after his colon suffered damage due to opioid overuse.