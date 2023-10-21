As outrage erupted on 20th October when Ghaziabad’s ABES Engineering College’s associate professor rebuked a student for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during the college cultural festival and student induction program. The teacher in question, Mamata Gautam, has now issued a video statement addressing the controversy. Gautam, who had scolded the student for greeting the audience with a courteous ‘Jai Shri Ram’, has now invoked her Hindu credentials to defend herself.

Mamata Gautam said that she has no problem with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram and that she herself observes nine days fast during the Navratri festival. Gautam apparently made the video while sitting in a room with idols of Hindu gods behind her. The ABES Engineering College teacher claimed that the student who raised Jai Shri Ram slogan was arguing with her colleague and thus she stopped him from arguing.

“There was nothing like this. Me, my colleagues and my college people have no problem with the Jai Shri Ram slogan. Neither we have, nor we ever will have an issue with the slogan. That student (Lakshay Sharma) was arguing with my colleague and I went there and told him that he said this (Jai Shri Ram). And as a discipline and cultural coordinator, I told him that you only said this,” Professor Gautam said.

Ab Victim card khel rahi hai madam 😁

She further claimed that the casteist comments being made about her are disturbing her. Mamata Gautam asserted that she herself is a “Sanatani” and “Brahmin”.

“I am a Sanatani Brahmin and I am from Brij and as you all know Shardiye Navratri is going on. During the Navratris, we observe fast for nine days and perform the Pooja-paath. We don’t have any problem and will never have with slogans of Jai Shri Ram,” Gautam said.

The ABES associate professor further warned of legal action against those making casteist and religious comments about her as she claimed that such comments have mentally affected her.

Meanwhile, the Director of ABES college Sanjay Singh responded to the controversy. He said that a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. He further added that no action will be taken against the student who said Jai Shri Ram. He added that further action will be taken based on the findings of the committee.

We have constituted an inquiry committee regarding that controversy,We'll take 100% action on the basis of the finding committee.



College authority will not take any kind of action against students



Sanjay Kumar Singh

Director

ABES Engineering college

This comes after a student from ABES College of Engineering in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was reprimanded by Mamta Gautam for greeting the audience at a college cultural fest named ‘Navtarang 2023-24′ with Jai Shri Ram slogans. As seen in the viral video, it was the audience that raised Jai Shri Ram slogans first and the student named Lakshay Sharma, who was on stage, had only said Jai Shri Ram in response.

However, this did not go well with Professors Shweta Sharma and Mamta Gautam. As seen in the video, Sharma stopped the student on stage from performing and rebuked him for raising Jai Shri Ram slogan at the event.

In a second video doing rounds on social media, Professor Shweta Sharma is seen addressing the audience after the student was removed. She said that everyone at the cultural event has gathered to have a “good time” and that there is no logic of raising Jai Shri Ram slogans there.

Sharma went on to assert that since the students have taken admission in a “premium college” like ABES, they should behave accordingly. She dismissed Jai Shri Ram slogans as “bekaar ki baatein”.

थाना प्रभारी क्रासिंग रिपब्लिक को जाँच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है |

As reported earlier, the viral videos have triggered social media outrage with many questioning what was wrong in raising Jai Shri Ram slogans at a cultural event since Lord Shri Ram is an integral part of the Indian and Hindu culture.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police has taken cognisance over the matter after the video had gone viral and launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.