Sunday, October 8, 2023
Updated:

Afghanistan earthquakes: Death toll crosses 2000, several villages destroyed

Following the earthquakes, six villages lie in ruins and hundreds of civilians are feared to be trapped underneath the debris.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan earthquakes claim lives of more than 2,000 people
Afghanistan earthquakes claim lives of more than 2,000 people (Image Source - India Today)
5

On 8th October (Sunday), the Taliban spokesperson informed that more than 2,000 people had died in multiple earthquakes that hit the earthquake-prone mountainous country, Afghanistan. These successive earthquakes are one of the deadliest tremors in years leaving more than 9,000 injured.  

Speaking to Reuters, Mullah Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, stated that 2,053 people were dead, 9,240 injured and 1,329 houses were damaged or destroyed in these tremors.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdul Wahid Rayan stated that the death toll in Herat has surged. He added that approximately six villages lie in ruins and hundreds of civilians are feared to be trapped underneath the debris.

Videos circulating on social media show people gathered in the streets by hundreds both outside their residences and workplaces within Herat city.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quakes hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, and out of them, the magnitude of one earthquake was registered around 6.3 shocked Aghanistan’s Herat on 7th October (Saturday). According to its website, seven earthquakes have been recorded so far.

Additionally, the USGS also detected two significant 6.3 magnitude earthquakes with one 33 kilometres (20.5 miles) north-northeast of Zindah Jan, and another 29 kilometres (18 miles) north-northeast of Zindah Jan, approximately 43 kilometres (26 miles) west of Herat city. The seismic activity has raised concerns among local residents and prompted further monitoring by geological experts.

A Herat health department official, who identified himself as Dr Danish, told Reuters that more than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals and the majority of them were women and children. He stated that bodies had been taken to several places – military bases, and hospitals.

Afghanistan is prone to frequent earthquakes, particularly within the Hindu Kush mountain range. These seismic events are a result of the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates in this area. In June 2022, a strong earthquake rocked the mountainous eastern region of Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 lives and causing injuries to approximately 1,500 people.

Searched termsTaliban Afghanistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

