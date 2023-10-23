On 14th October, while addressing the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

PM Modi said, “India is eager to organise the Olympics in the country, there will be no deficiency in the efforts to ensure that the Olympics are organised in India in 2036.”

“This is a years-old dream of 140 crore Indians, it is their desire, and we want to fulfil this dream with the cooperation of all of you,” the Prime Minister said addressing the IOC members.

This was seen as an important confirmation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics. And when it comes to imagining which Indian city tops the race for hosting the biggest sporting event on the planet, Ahmedabad is the name that appears naturally, thanks to the world-class sports facility developed in the city over the last few years. It, therefore, becomes important to take an account of the preparations of the prime Gujarati city to host the Olympics in 2036.

Till 2036, Asia will have a long gap in hosting the Olympics

The ‘Olympics’, the world’s most popular sporting event. As of 2036, it will have been a considerable stretch since the last Olympics took place in Asia. Notably, Beijing hosted the Olympics in 2008, while Tokyo was the host in 2020. Looking ahead, with Paris set for 2024, Los Angeles for 2028, and Brisbane for 2032, the International Olympic Committee is likely to turn its attention to Asia, with India being a prospective candidate.

With India being the most populous country in Asia, preparations have already begun. Ahmedabad and Delhi are under consideration as potential host cities, alongside a few other cities for some additional events.

About eighteen months before Narendra Modi’s public announcement regarding the possibility of hosting the Olympics in India, Narinder Batra, the President of the Indian Olympic Committee, disclosed in February 2022 that India was actively vying to be the host for the 2036 Olympics. Alongside this, he shared additional specifics.

Notably, in a show of support for India, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) arranged its annual meeting of full membership in Mumbai for 2023. Recently concluded, the meeting witnessed Prime Minister Modi expressing India’s ambitions to host the games, widely interpreted as the initiation of India’s lobbying efforts for the bid.

Preparations in Ahmedabad to host Olympic Games 2036

Ahmedabad initiated preparations for the 2036 Olympic Games a significant time ago. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been consecutively undertaking projects that will contribute to the advancement of these initiatives.

In preparation for the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, progress is underway across three key areas viz Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, Naranpura International Sports Complex, and Riverfront Sports Complex. These three projects constitute the focal point of Ahmedabad’s endeavours to host the Olympic Games 2036.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave

The SVP Sports Enclave, sprawled across an extensive 236-acre area, boasts a comprehensive range of 50 sports facilities. Notably, the grandeur of this complex is elevated by the presence of the renowned Narendra Modi cricket stadium, recognised as the world’s largest of its kind.

Accompanying this iconic structure is a state-of-the-art athletic football stadium designed to accommodate 50,000 spectators, aligning meticulously with FIFA guidelines. Additionally, the premises include a meticulously designed field hockey stadium with a seating capacity of 15,000.

Beyond its sporting excellence, Ahmedabad’s SVP Sports Olympics district is set within a regal locale, providing top-tier hospitality and accommodation options, including a dedicated sportsman’s village.

The proposed SVP Sports Enclave was announced at the inauguration ceremony of the Cricket Stadium in 2021. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will be a multi-sport destination that will provide the infrastructure for hosting national and international sporting events.

The planned development of the SVP Sports Enclave anticipates a sprawling built-up area spanning 9,300,000 square feet. The entire project, estimated at a total cost of Rs. 4600 crore, involves a significant governmental investment of Rs. 3200 crore, supplemented by a potential PPP/private investment of Rs. 1400 crore. Notably, the project is strategically structured for phased development, with substantial progress already accomplished. The envisioned enclave stands as a unique entity, providing venues suitable for over 20 different competing events in the Olympic Games.

Features of SVP Sports Enclave (Image Source: Republic Media)

Among the notable features of the SVP Sports Enclave is a 50,000-seat athletics stadium equipped with a standard 400-meter track catering to both track and field events as well as football matches. Additionally, the enclave includes a 10,000 to 12,000-seat indoor arena designed for various spectator sports, along with a spacious 350,000 to 400,000 square feet indoor sports centre offering flexible support for multiple sports.

Furthermore, the facilities encompass a 100,000 to 120,000 square feet indoor aquatic centre, incorporating both indoor and outdoor pools, sized at 50m x 25m. Notably, the enclave also comprises a 15,000-seat field hockey stadium, along with provisions for other indoor and outdoor sports such as badminton, volleyball, and table tennis. The indoor sports centre is envisioned as a versatile venue accommodating activities like basketball, wrestling, kabaddi, squash, and boxing.

Additionally, the complex has facilitated the establishment of a tennis centre, featuring a central stadium and 12 outdoor courts. Moreover, a Signature Hotel, Outdoor Practice Court, Mixed-Use and Hospitality District, and a 50,000-seat athletic football stadium – all operating on a PPP basis – are also planned. These facilities are seamlessly linked through a meticulously crafted Pedestrian Bridge, enhancing connectivity from the Sports Enclave.

The undertaking also encompasses the provision of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom accommodations within the Athletic Village, featuring a cumulative count of 3,000 apartments, equating to a total capacity of 12,500 beds. Furthermore, the premises will incorporate designated areas for meetings and interviews, administrative and media offices, hotels, retail spaces, various facilities, food courts, and parking facilities capable of accommodating approximately 7,500 cars and 15,000 two-wheelers.

Naranpura International Sports Complex

Naranpura Sports Complex, covering a vast expanse of over 20 acres, is expected to incur an estimated cost of Rs 584 crore. The selection of the site meticulously considers all the prerequisites essential for an international sports venue, ensuring an impeccable mobility plan for both players and visitors.

Concept view of Naranpura Sports Complex (PImage Source: Ahmedabad Mirror)

In 2021, the Union Finance Ministry allocated a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of a multi-sports facility near Vardan Tower in Naranpura. Following the approval of the Rs 584 crore budget, the construction of the expansive complex commenced at full pace. Encompassing an area of 82,509 square meters, the complex will house an array of cutting-edge amenities and will be under the complete management of the Union Sports Ministry.

Master Plan of the Complex (Image Source: TOI)

The primary highlights of the complex will feature an Olympic-sized aquatic centre, tennis court, and an athletic stadium, among others. As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the complex aims to elevate the local residents’ sports participation while fostering talent discovery.

Notably, the Center of Excellence will host national-level players and trainers, amplifying the city’s sporting presence. Inside, the indoor sports facility will incorporate a dedicated table tennis room capable of accommodating 12 simultaneous matches. Additionally, the complex will offer ample parking space for 850 two-wheelers and 800 cars.

Riverfront Sports Complex

The Riverfront Sports Complex will encompass two distinct sports complexes, with one situated near Shahpur on the east bank and the other near NID on the west bank. Among its offerings will be a total of 4 cricket pitches, 4 tennis courts, and 4 basketball pitches, catering to a diverse array of sports enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the complex will incorporate additional recreational features such as skateboarding facilities, a synthetic jogging track, an open gym, and a dedicated play area designed specifically for children.

The Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex is strategically situated in two locations along the Sabarmati Riverfront, with one positioned on the eastern bank in Shahpur and the other on the western bank in Paldi. This initiative, in conjunction with the extensive Sabarmati riverfront development, represents a crucial element of the broader vision aimed at enhancing the social and cultural nucleus of central Ahmedabad. Spearheaded by HCP in 2019, this pioneering project marks a significant milestone in Gujarat, introducing a distinctive facet to the lively and pulsating essence of Sabarmati.

Riverfront Sports Complex near NID (Image Source: Desh Gujarat)

Spanning over 8 acres of land, the sports facility in Paldi is strategically positioned between the event ground and the senior citizen and children’s park. Designed as an integrated campus, it offers top-notch training and competition amenities adhering to international standards for sports such as tennis, basketball, volleyball, cricket, and kabaddi.

Complementing these features are public fitness spaces and a dedicated children’s entertainment zone. Along the periphery, a 400-meter shadow jogging track winds through the surroundings, bordered by lush green trees. Notably, the complex will house Gujarat’s inaugural skateboarding park, boasting an international standard inline speed skating rink.

Occupying a spacious area of 2 acres along the east bank of the riverfront, the Shahpur facility boasts international standard provisions for basketball, volleyball, and cricket. Embracing a holistic approach, the site offers shaded jogging tracks, coupled with dedicated spaces for children’s play, public fitness, and relaxation.

Ahmedabad stands fully prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games, ensuring comprehensive readiness through meticulous planning and ongoing preparations. The pivotal role of the aforementioned three sports complexes is expected to significantly contribute to the success of the event.

In 2025, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members will visit Ahmedabad and witness these extensive preparations, there appears to be a strong chance that the city could be chosen as the host.