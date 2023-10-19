Thursday, October 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAIMIM leader Md Farhan moves to the court against Rahul Gandhi for naming his...
News Reports
Updated:

AIMIM leader Md Farhan moves to the court against Rahul Gandhi for naming his dog ‘Noorie’, says ‘religious sentiments hurt’

The AIMIM leader said that the dog's name offended him and his community because the word 'Noorie' is especially tied to Islam and is mentioned in the Quran.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Md Farhan moves to the court against Rahul Gandhi for naming his dog 'Noorie', says 'religious sentiments hurt'
Rahul Gandhi gifted Sonia Gandhi 'Noorie' on World Animal Day (Image- Rahul Gandhi YouTube)
75

On Thursday (18th October), an AIMIM leader from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Farhan, filed a complaint in a municipal court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Farhan accused Gandhi of gifting a dog named ‘Noorie’ to his mother Sonia Gandhi and hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by giving the dog a Muslim name. 

Mohammad Farhan, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), stated that the dog’s name offended him and his community because the word ‘Noorie’ is especially tied to Islam and is mentioned in the Quran. The judicial magistrate’s office confirmed the development and said that the AIMIM leader had approached the court.

According to Farhan’s attorney, Muhammad Ali, they went to the Judicial Magistrate Aviral Singh’s court on Monday (16th October) in an attempt to file a formal complaint against Rahul Gandhi under IPC Section 295 A, which deals with offending religious sentiments.

The AIMIM leader is said to have learned the dog’s name from a variety of sources, including Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and newspapers.

The lawyer claimed that despite Farhan having encouraged Rahul Gandhi to rename the dog and issue a public apology through newspapers and TV channels, it had no impact on him.

The lawyer further confirmed that the court has asked the AIMIM leader to appear before the Court to issue his statement in the case on November 8. He also said that within the coming few days, Gandhi can also be summoned by the court.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of himself on YouTube traveling to Goa and meeting a Goan family, who gave him a puppy. He surprised his mother with the gift by flying the dog to his residence in New Delhi.

“I’d like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family, our little pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty, there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!” Gandhi could be heard saying in the video.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘I think Sharad Pawar will send his daughter Supriya Sule to fight for Hamas in Gaza’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI -
"Pawar ji was a part of the same Government that shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on X.
World

US sanctions 10 Hamas members and its international financial networks over surprise attack on Israel

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement of sanctions by the US came in the wake of Gaza hospital attack, purported to be handiwork of Hamas Islamists.

Kanpur: St Aloysius’ School teacher suspended for attempting to convert a minor Hindu boy and pressurises him for having physical relations

“Anpadh Bachha’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on dynasty politics

Azam Khan, wife, and son Abdullah sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in fake birth certificate case

India airlifts 18 Nepali citizens from war-torn Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’, has evacuated 1180 Indian nationals so far

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,483FollowersFollow
31,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com