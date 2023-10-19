On Thursday (18th October), an AIMIM leader from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Farhan, filed a complaint in a municipal court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Farhan accused Gandhi of gifting a dog named ‘Noorie’ to his mother Sonia Gandhi and hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by giving the dog a Muslim name.

Mohammad Farhan, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), stated that the dog’s name offended him and his community because the word ‘Noorie’ is especially tied to Islam and is mentioned in the Quran. The judicial magistrate’s office confirmed the development and said that the AIMIM leader had approached the court.

According to Farhan’s attorney, Muhammad Ali, they went to the Judicial Magistrate Aviral Singh’s court on Monday (16th October) in an attempt to file a formal complaint against Rahul Gandhi under IPC Section 295 A, which deals with offending religious sentiments.

The AIMIM leader is said to have learned the dog’s name from a variety of sources, including Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and newspapers.

The lawyer claimed that despite Farhan having encouraged Rahul Gandhi to rename the dog and issue a public apology through newspapers and TV channels, it had no impact on him.

The lawyer further confirmed that the court has asked the AIMIM leader to appear before the Court to issue his statement in the case on November 8. He also said that within the coming few days, Gandhi can also be summoned by the court.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of himself on YouTube traveling to Goa and meeting a Goan family, who gave him a puppy. He surprised his mother with the gift by flying the dog to his residence in New Delhi.