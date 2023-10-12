Thursday, October 12, 2023
AIMPLB and Asaduddin Owaisi say Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians is Israel’s fault

PM Modi has categorically condemned the attack on Israel as a "terrorist act". At least 1,200 people died in Israel in the terrorist attack by Hamas.

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi shared an image of the Al Aqsa mosque hailing Palestine. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi
3

Four days after students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a protest march in support of Hamas terrorists, other representatives of the Muslim community in India have also started supporting the global Ummah.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “siding with oppressors instead of with the oppressed” after PM Modi’s statement condemning the terror attack.

In a statement released by AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the body held Israel responsible for the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October which made Israel retaliate.

Maulana Rahmani also justified the act of terror by Hamas which killed at least 1,200 people. “To call this reaction terrorism is to strengthen the oppressors, and is injustice to the victims,” the AIMPLB statement reads.

Image of the statement released by AIMPLB in support of Palestine and Hamas

Meanwhile, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been backing Palestine and Hamas during the conflict. On 11th October, Asaduddin Owaisi shared a photo of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Hands of GAZA, Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe.”

The AIMIM leader held Israel responsible for the attack by Hamas on Israel. The AIMIM leader has been resharing posts on X showing only Palestinian casualties while ignoring the murder of Israeli children.

On 9th October, the AIMIM President had said that India historically stood with Palestine. The AIMPLB, too, said that India has always held the stand that Israel should listen to UN’s calls.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too drew flak for refusing to call Hamas as a terrorist group while appearing on national television. Tharoor was called out by the former envoy of Israel to India Daniel Carmon.

However, notably, PM Modi has categorically condemned the attack on Israel as a “terrorist act”. At least 1,200 people died in Israel in the terrorist attack by Hamas.

