Four days after students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a protest march in support of Hamas terrorists, other representatives of the Muslim community in India have also started supporting the global Ummah.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “siding with oppressors instead of with the oppressed” after PM Modi’s statement condemning the terror attack.

In a statement released by AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the body held Israel responsible for the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October which made Israel retaliate.

Maulana Rahmani also justified the act of terror by Hamas which killed at least 1,200 people. “To call this reaction terrorism is to strengthen the oppressors, and is injustice to the victims,” the AIMPLB statement reads.

Meanwhile, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been backing Palestine and Hamas during the conflict. On 11th October, Asaduddin Owaisi shared a photo of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Hands of GAZA, Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe.”

Hands of GAZA,Falasteen Zindabad.



Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation )



Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe pic.twitter.com/7RKgE1bqe9 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2023

The AIMIM leader held Israel responsible for the attack by Hamas on Israel. The AIMIM leader has been resharing posts on X showing only Palestinian casualties while ignoring the murder of Israeli children.

On 9th October, the AIMIM President had said that India historically stood with Palestine. The AIMPLB, too, said that India has always held the stand that Israel should listen to UN’s calls.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too drew flak for refusing to call Hamas as a terrorist group while appearing on national television. Tharoor was called out by the former envoy of Israel to India Daniel Carmon.

However, notably, PM Modi has categorically condemned the attack on Israel as a “terrorist act”. At least 1,200 people died in Israel in the terrorist attack by Hamas.