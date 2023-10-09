The ISIS operative known as Shehnawaz, apprehended by the Delhi Police, disclosed to investigators that Hindu temples in Mumbai, and RSS premises in citoes across the country were on target of his terror module. He said that he had conducted trial explosions at five different sites in India—Nuh, Mewat, Delhi, Lucknow, and Rudraprayag—with the intent to initiate a terror attack akin to the events of 26/11, an exclusive report by CNN News 18 said. However, authorities thwarted their nefarious plan before the rest of his team could carry it out.

According to credible intelligence sources as reported by CNN-News18, Shehnawaz confirmed during interrogations that he had conducted a reconnaissance of 15 locations associated with Hindu-affiliated organizations, including RSS, in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda. His intention was to target Right-wing establishments and leaders.

The ISIS terrorist originally hails from Delhi and pursued his engineering degree at NIT Nagpur. He often visited the capital, and his father held a teaching position in Hazaribagh.

Shehnawaz routinely participated in Dars gatherings, where he underwent a gradual process of radicalization. It was during these gatherings that he crossed paths with Rizwan.

Around 2019-20, he began acquiring knowledge on preparing IEDs and established contact with a foreign handler. This handler assisted in the learning of IED production for both Rizwan and Shehnawaz through online instructional sessions.

According to sources, the pair not only conducted trial detonations to test explosives but also started identifying potential hideouts and targets. Subsequently, their handler instructed Shehnawaz to relocate to Pune, where two individuals arrested in Chittorgarh were currently based.

Both factions resided in separate locations within Chittorgarh but maintained regular meetings. They consistently engaged in learning the craft of IED and explosive manufacturing. However, following the apprehension of the group in Pune, the duo fled to Delhi.

As per reliable sources, Shehnawaz served as the connecting factor between the ISIS modules in Delhi and Pune.

“Shahnawaz is an experienced extremist. In recent months, he conducted reconnaissance activities across northern India. His mission was to identify suitable sites for establishing training camps within India. The recruitment process was to be overseen by his handlers,” stated the sources.

According to informed sources, he had conducted multiple reconnaissance missions to identify targets intended for attack during the upcoming festive season. He possessed expertise in crafting improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In his residence, authorities recovered incriminating documents and the liquid chemicals utilized in IED production.

Motivated by perceived injustices against Muslims, the group held the belief that “Kafirs must not be spared.” Additionally, they maintained communication with Indian Mujahideen and harboured intentions to target Hindu leaders and Jews in public locations.

There’s a possibility that the group was influenced by handlers based in Pakistan, although this connection is currently under investigation.

The investigation into the Pune ISIS case, as reported by CNN-News18, has unveiled a fusion of SIMI-Indian Mujahideen and ISIS elements, where historical terror groups like Indian Mujahideen and SIMI have converged with ISIS operatives.

According to intelligence agencies, there are clear connections emerging among Hazaribagh, UP, and Maharashtra, with Shahnawaz being identified as a pivotal link in the overall terror strategy thus far.

According to sources, had the terror plot not been uncovered, the amalgamated groups could have caused significant harm. All members are highly skilled terrorists, proficient in IT, cyber warfare, and the production of explosives and IEDs.

Furthermore, the merging of ideologies among these terror organizations signifies their collective intent to reinitiate their activities.

A crucial aspect of the ongoing investigation is understanding the role of the foreign handler situated in Iraq or Syria. Another key aspect is the financing pattern, resembling the style of funding seen in ISIS operations.

Sources emphasize that it is evident that all these terror groups are regrouping and consolidating under a unified umbrella.

According to sources, the ISIS Pune module had intentions to perpetrate a larger-scale attack surpassing the magnitude of 26/11. This was unveiled during interrogations, revealing their objective to target areas not only to maximize casualties but also for dramatic visual impact.

In Mumbai, the scouted locations for potential attacks included Chabad House and the Naval Helipad near the Colaba slum area. Their plan encompassed striking major temples in Mumbai, where foot traffic is substantial, and hydraulic projects crucial for the nation’s development and progress.