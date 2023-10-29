On Saturday (28th October), the dead body of a young person was found in Congress MLA Neetu Singh’s ancestral house on Khanwan Road, which falls in the Narhat police station area of Narhat in Bihar. The dead body was recovered from the room of the MLA’s nephew Golu Singh. The deceased has been identified as Piyush Kumar (age around 28 to 30), son of Tuntun Singh.

According to the mother of the deceased Piyush Kumar, her son visited Golu Kumar around 7 p.m. on Friday (27th October) carrying some Rotis with him. Additionally, they ordered chicken from a nearby hotel, intending to dine together. However, when Piyush didn’t return by midnight, she locked the doors and retired for the night. The following morning, with Piyush still absent, they started a search for him. It was during this search that they discovered Piyush’s body in Golu’s room during the afternoon.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Ambarish Rahul, Rajauli SDPO Pankaj Kumar and police personnel from Narhat, Sirdala, Parnadabar, and Meskaur police stations, arrived at Khanwan. The body of Piyush displayed signs of assault, leading to suspicions of a potential altercation between Piyush and Golu Kumar, possibly resulting in Piyush being fatally assaulted.

SP Ambarish Rahul said, “Initial investigations suggest that Piyush had left to have dinner with the MLA’s brother-in-law’s son, carrying Rotis from home. The following day, the Narhat police station was notified of Piyush’s body being discovered at the MLA’s residence. Golu has been missing since the incident, prompting authorities to conduct raids to apprehend him. Efforts are also underway to identify other individuals involved in the incident. An SIT has been established to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. Currently, it has been reported that the MLA is in Patna with her entire family.”

Piyush was the brother of Prince who served as a personal aide to MLA Neetu Singh. The family has distant ties to the MLA. However, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Currently, suspicion is shifting towards Golu Kumar, the son of the MLA’s brother-in-law, Suman Singh. Reports suggest that Golu Kumar is currently evading authorities.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Neetu Kumari underlined her lack of involvement with the house where the body was discovered. Stating that her husband and brother-in-law had already parted ways a decade ago.

Neetu Singh serves as a Congress MLA representing the Hisua constituency in Bihar’s Nawada district. Suman Singh, the brother-in-law of Neetu Singh, is married to Abha Singh, who previously held the position of district president within the Congress. All of them are part of the family lineage of the late former minister Aaditya Singh, residing in various sections of the Narhat residence. The suspect, Golu Kumar, is currently evading authorities.

