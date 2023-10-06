Bihar: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal pushes, abuses journalists for asking questions about flaunting pistol at hospital

On Friday, 6th October, Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal abused a group of journalists after being questioned about carrying a revolver at a hospital during his granddaughter’s treatment. He used abusive language for the reporters and indicated that they had no authority to tell him whether to carry or not to carry a weapon at the hospital.

“Bhakk Sala. I have the pistol. Should I point it at you? What do you want to say? I should not keep the pistol? Are you my father that I’ll listen to you, Bhaggo,” Mandal said as a couple of journalists asked the reason behind keeping a pistol. Mandal could also be seen pushing the journalists and manhandling the cameras.

This comes days after Mandal arrived at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with a revolver in his hand. It is said that he had accompanied his granddaughter Avni for medical treatment at the hospital. He said that he carried the revolver in self-defence.

The video of the said incident went viral over social media in which the MLA can be seen flaunting a revolver in his right hand while waiting in the corridor of the hospital for his granddaughter.

MLA Gopal Mandal, meanwhile, had commented on the issue saying that he carries the revolver for his self-security and that he possesses the license of the said arm. He said that there are many criminals, people belonging to politics who pose a threat to his life. He also said that this is usual for him and that he has a habit of carrying a gun in his hands.

He said he carries the gun for self-defence, citing continuing political pressure and prior threats from criminals. He also had declared with certainty that he would shoot anyone who would threaten him. In announcing his intention to run for MP, Mandal cited a caste-based survey that highlighted the sizable voter demographic in his group. He still enjoys popularity among his supporters in spite of his contentious behaviour.

Mandla has previously threatened a doctor, and a DSP, and gained notoriety for taking an odd stroll on the Tejas Rajdhani Express while only wearing his pants. Last year, his video had also gone viral in which he was seen dancing to Bollywood item songs.