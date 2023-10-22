On 22nd October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked the suspension of Hyderabad MLA T Raja Singh. In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Singh thanked party leaders for revoking the suspension. Notably, Telangana Assembly Elections are scheduled for 30th November this year.

In his post, Singh said, “First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, BJP National President JP Nadda Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Organisation Secretary BL Santosh Ji, Telangana BJP President Shri Krishan Reddy Ji, OBC Morcha National President Shri Dr Laxman Ji, former State President Shri Bandi Sanjay Ji, Shri P Muralidhar Rao Ji for revoking my suspension. My gratitude to the entire BJP Family and the people of Goshamahal. Jai BJP, Vijay BJP!”

He added the letter revoking the suspension that read, “Upon suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party had issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith.”

Suspension of T Raja Singh

On 23rd August 2022, Tiger Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP for an alleged post on Prophet Muhammad. In the letter issued by the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party, it was mentioned that Raja’s views were contrary to the Party’s stand on various matters, and he violated Rule XXV 10(a) of the constitution of the Party that reads, “Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any program or decision of the Party.”

In May 2023, however, the BJP said that his suspension would definitely be lifted. In an interview with ABN Telugu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the party will soon revoke Tiger Raja Singh’s suspension and bring him back to the party. He said, “We will definitely lift the suspension. We are talking with the national leadership. They will make a decision at the right time.”

T Raja Singh was arrested for alleged provocative comments against Prophet Mohammed but later released on court’s orders.