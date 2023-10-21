On Tuesday (17th October) the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking an absolute ban on Pakistani artists in India. The petition was filed by a person named Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, who claims to be a cine worker and artist.

A division bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla rejected the plea saying that the petition is a backward step in propagating cultural harmony and unity, adding that the plea holds no merit.

The court observed that arts, music, culture sports etc are beyond nationalities and bring peace and unity between different countries.

“The petition is a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace, and has no merit in it. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquility within the country and across the borders. Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity and harmony in nation and between nations”, the bench noted.

The petition filed by Qureshi sought that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs issue relevant notifications barring the issuing of visas to Pakistani artists.

In his petition, the petitioner cited a resolution passed by the All-India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) following the Pulwama terror attack. He also mentioned similar resolutions passed by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), which prohibited Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. The MNS Cinema Wing also warned producers not to hire Pakistani artists, according to the plea.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Vibhav Krishna, said that permitting Pakistani artists to work in the Indian entertainment industry could lead to discrimination against Indian artists because the beneficial atmosphere given to Pakistani artists in India is not available to Indian artists in Pakistan. He stated that the prohibition is vital to prevent Pakistani artists from using financial opportunities in India, which may potentially deprive Indian artists of similar opportunities.

The court, however, rejected the petitioner’s viewpoint, emphasising the importance of cultural unity and international peace. The court emphasised that patriotism should foster togetherness and cultural exchanges rather than encourage hatred.

“One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country. A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart”, the bench stated.