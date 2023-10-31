On 30th October (Monday), the United States rejected calls for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist terror outfit Hamas. During the White House press briefing, National Security spokesperson John Kirby asserted that the US does not believe that a ceasefire is the right answer right now. He added that the US does not support a ceasefire at this time.

Rejecting the demand for a ceasefire, Kirby said, “We believe that a ceasefire right now benefits Hamas, and Hamas is the only one that would gain from that right now.” The same was pointed out by Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday saying that a ceasefire will be a ‘gift’ for Hamas.

Hillary Clinton:



“People who are calling for a ceasefire now do not understand Hamas. That is not possible.”#ceasefire #HamasislSIS pic.twitter.com/DHj8igEGJt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 30, 2023

However, the White House suggested that instead of a ceasefire, there should be “pauses” so that aid can be delivered inside Gaza. He told the media that the White House is “confident” that more aid trucks would be able to enter Gaza via Egypt.

He asserted that the US had spoken to the Israeli government about increasing the number of trucks crossing the border each day to around 100. He noted that on Sunday (29th October), around 45 trucks entered Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah Crossing.

In the wake of the deadly terror attacks and incursion on 7th October, Israel has vowed that there will be no ceasefire until Hamas is dismantled.

Addressing a press conference for foreign media in English, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasised that there would be no ceasefire to the ongoing war against Hamas as it would mean surrender to terrorism.

Netanyahu asserted, “I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding a ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas.”

Rejecting calls for a ceasefire, he added, “After the horrific attacks of October 7, calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen.”

Quoting a verse from the biblical scripture of Ecclesiastes, the Israeli PM noted, “There is a time for peace and a time for war.”

He continued, “This is a time for war. A war for a common future. Today we draw a line between the forces of civilisation and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand.”

He called Hamas’s onslaught “the worst savagery our people have seen since the Holocaust.” Speaking to foreign press representatives, Netanyahu said, “Hamas murdered children in front of their parents, murdered parents in front of their children. They burned people alive, they raped women, they beheaded men, they tortured Holocaust survivors, they kidnapped babies.”

He urged civilised nations everywhere to back this fight. He added, “Israel’s fight is your fight because if Hamas and Iran’s axis of evil win, you will be their next target. That’s why Israel’s victory will be your victory. But make no mistake, regardless of who stands with Israel, Israel will fight until this battle is won, and Israel will prevail.”