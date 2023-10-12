Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, admitted guilt to the charge of fraud and was given a 17-month suspended jail term. He was accused of failing to disclose more than £400 million (around 650 million US dollars at the time) in foreign assets to the government of the United Kingdom. He altered his plea at a case management hearing on 12 October at Southwark Crown Court after initially challenging the allegations at an earlier hearing in August. His trial was scheduled to begin in November.

He consented to a legal settlement for 652.6 million pounds (803 million dollars) regarding money owed to the British tax authority over an 18-year period. He was sentenced to a 17-month prison term with a two-year suspension as well as ordered to pay £74,000 in prosecution fees.

The court of Judge Justice Bryan recognised the ‘undeniable seriousness of his offence’ but noted that he had also taken into account the defendant’s age, his health and the potential effects of a prison sentence on his small kid. The judge instructed the 92-year-old to stand up when he handed down the punishment. When questioned if he comprehended the sentence, he responded, “I do.”

The judge ruled, “Your offending is so serious that neither a fine nor a community order would be appropriate. It is rightly acknowledged that the custody threshold has been passed.” He mentioned the issues in the case for which the offender would be sentenced and noted, “Towards the end of the meeting you were asked if, since the conclusion of the previous investigation in 2008, and excluding the trusts referred to so far in the course of the meeting, whether you were linked as a settlor or beneficiary to any other trust in or outside of the United Kingdom.”

He further continued, “You replied ‘no’. That was a lie. You were in fact linked to a trust structure known as the ‘Kinan Trust’ and another known as the ‘Nanki Trust’. I also bear in mind, as the prosecution has made clear before me, that the prosecution is very mindful, and has kept under careful review, the public interest in bringing and continuing these proceedings given your age and health.”

The court observed, “The prosecution has borne in mind the report of the cardiologist Professor Knight and the evidence given by him to this court as to your health and the risks that would be presented by a trial.” In response to the civil settlement amount reached with HMRC, the judge stressed, “I accept that this settlement reflects a determination and demonstration of steps taken on your part to address your offending subject to this indictment and also reflects remorse on your part for your offending.”

He was implored for a remark as he exited the court and he smiled and nodded but his response was garbled as he went into the rear of a white Range Rover. He entered the courtroom dressed in a grey three-piece suit and declared to the judge, “I plead guilty.”

One of the most well-known figures in international motorsport, the billionaire oversaw Formula One from the late 1970s until January 2017. During that time, he tightened control over the commercial and sporting aspects of the company while growing Formula One into a valuable global media asset.

America’s Liberty Media purchased it in 2017 from the previous private equity proprietor CVC. After he was ousted as Formula One’s supremo, Liberty set out to regain the interest of younger viewers. One of their efforts was the production of the popular Netflix documentary Drive to Survive which they did after his reign’s last months witnessed a decline in viewership.

He was charged with fraud by false representation when it was claimed he neglected to disclose the existence of a Singaporean trust. According to the accusation, he deceptively told HMRC in July 2015 that he had only created one single trust on behalf of his children.

The charge, per the prosecutor, Richard Wright KC was connected to a meeting between him and tax officials on 7 July 2015. He told the court that the businessman should have clarified that he was unable to answer when asked if he had any connections to further trusts “in or outside the UK” but instead chose to respond “no” considering that he was unaware of the reality of the situation.

He conveyed, “The funds held there were very substantial and the annual losses and gains were tens and millions of United States dollars. Mr Ecclestone accepts that his answer ‘no’ was misleading.” He emphasised that he was “seeking to a draw a line under investigations into his tax affairs” and added that “He was fed up of paying huge bills for advice.” Christine Montgomery KC, his attorney notified the judge that his defendant “bitterly regrets the events that led to this criminal trial.”

Bernie Ecclestone’s wife Fabiana, a vice-president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the organisation that governs motorsports and a member of the FIA International Motorsport Council has previously attended court with him. He has a little boy named Ace and three grown-up daughters named Deborah, Tamara and Petra.

Simon York, the director of the tax authority’s fraud investigation service, announced the accusation in July and highlighted that it came after a “complex and global criminal investigation.” He pronounced in July, “HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear, no one is beyond our reach.”

His public comments in recent years praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and supporting him in response to the invasion of Ukraine, particularly last year when he proclaimed that he would “take a bullet” for the Russian leader have gained traction. Formula One dissociated itself from the statements and stressed that they did not reflect the organisation’s viewpoints. He also expressed regret and apologised later.