Sunday, October 1, 2023
Glasgow Gurdwara apologises for attack on Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami by Khalistanis, invites him to visit again

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering the Gurudwara by pro-Khalistan extremists in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

OpIndia Staff
Vikram Doraiswami
Vikram Doraiswami. Image Source: Republic World
On Saturday, September 30, the Glasgow Guru Granth Sahib Gurudwara issued a personal apology to the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, following an incident on 29th of September where he was prevented from entering the Gurudwara by pro-Khalistan extremists in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

In a written communication addressed to the High Commissioner, the Gurudwara Committee of Glasgow extended its assurances that the three individuals implicated in the regrettable incident were not affiliated with their regular congregation and are unknown to the Gurudwara community situated on Albert Road in Glasgow. The committee has also extended a request to the High Commissioner to consider revisiting the Gurudwara.

In a press release, the Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha wrote, “An incident occurred on 29 September 2023 at Glasgow Gurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament. Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt this visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises.”

The press release by the Gurudwara Sabha in Glasgow. Image Source: ABP NEWS

It added, “After the departure of the visitors, these unruly individuals continued to disturb the Gurudwara congregation. Police Scotland was in attendance thereafter, and have taken cognisance of the matter. Glasgow Gurudwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurudwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith.”

Two of the men targeting the Indian High Commissioner have been identified as Shamsher Singh and Ranveer Singh, both residing in London. Ranveer Singh was pictured at a shooting range with a rifle and donned a T-shirt advocating the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, associated with the Babbar Khalsa International and implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Punjab’s 12th Chief Minister, Beant Singh.

Beant Singh was assassinated on August 31, 1995, by Dilawar Singh Babbar, who detonated a car bomb at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. This terrorist attack resulted in 17 casualties and 15 injuries.

In August 2023, Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami, an IFS officer from the 1992 batch, visited the Glasgow Gurudwara upon the committee’s invitation. Prior to his visit to the Glasgow Gurudwara, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami also met with the Indian Muslim Association in Glasgow.

Attack on Vikram Doraiswami in Glasgow

On Friday (September 29), some pro-Khalistani men stopped the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, from visiting a Gurudwara in Glasgow city of Scotland.

The incident transpired outside the Glasgow Gurudwara on Albert Drive when Doraiswami was going to attend a scheduled meeting with the Gurudwara committee. A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing Khalistan extremists gathering near the Indian diplomat’s car.

In the video, they could be seen preventing Vikram Doraiswami from entering the Gurudwara. The Khalistanis told the Indian High Commissioner to the UK that he was “not welcome”. Following this, the Indian diplomat decided to leave.

In a massive security breach, a Khalistani extremist tried to forcibly enter the car of Vikram Doraiswami. Although the doors were locked from inside, the man was seen pulling the handle of the vehicle.

