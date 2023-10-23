Monday, October 23, 2023
HomeNews Reports"Hamas attack against Israel is resistance, not terrorism": Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer
News Reports
Updated:

“Hamas attack against Israel is resistance, not terrorism”: Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer

AN Shamseer termed the terrorist attack by Hamas as "resistance of the people who have been fighting for years", and said that such resistance should not be described as terrorism.

OpIndia Staff
(Left) Body of a German girl killed by Hamas terrorists and her body paraded naked in Gaza; (right) Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer)
14

Controversial Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer has said that his political perspective is aligned with Palestine. Shamseer is a CPI(M) MLA representing the Thalassey constituency. Hitting out at the Israeli Army for fighting Hamas terrorists, he said that he has a ‘correct’ political side and stands with the ‘struggling’ Palestine.

While speaking at an event organised reportedly in memory of Indian Union Muslim League leader MKC Abu Haji in Kozhikode on 21st October, Shamseer openly extended support to Hamas. He termed the terrorist attack by Hamas as “resistance of the people who have been fighting for years”, and said that such resistance should not be described as terrorism.

The Kerala Speaker also reportedly said that Israel should not retaliate against the terrorist attack by Hamas. He said that Israel must pave the way for a permanent solution.

Shamseer used the Israel-Hamas war to attack the Modi government. He said that the Centre had changed the country’s stand on the Palestine issue in favour of Israel.

He said that from the time of Mahatma Gandhi, India was with Palestine but began extending support to Israel under the Modi government. The dramatic CPI(M) leader also termed Netanyahu and Modi as “elected dictators”.

He said, “Hamas attacks against Israel do not amount to terrorism. It should be described as resistance. Israel should not be retaliating on a tooth-for-tooth stand. Israel should seek to peacefully evolve sustainable solutions to the problems of the Palestinian people. India has always taken sides with Palestine. However, Narendra Modi has openly backed Israel this time. At a time when secularism is being challenged in the country, all those who believe in democracy should join forces for protecting the Constitution.”

The Kerala Speaker generally makes headlines with many such controversial remarks, most of which are made at the cost of religious sentiments of Hindus. In July this year, Shamseer told some students while delviering a speech that science should be promoted in the education sector instead of myth, and singled out Lord Ganesh as a ‘Myth’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Hindu continues to peddle the North-South divide based on lies peddled by Communist Party leader and JNU prof: 15th Finance Commission report and...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq blames diet for lack of big hits from the Pakistan team, says ‘need proteins, not carbs to hit sixes’

OpIndia Staff -

As Asaduddin Owaisi cries foul over revoking Raja Singh’s suspension, netizens remind him AIMIM gave ticket to his ’15 minute’ fame brother

OpIndia Staff -

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar plays Muslim victimhood over backlash for organising protest rallies against Israeli retaliation to Hamas attacks

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan and Ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted in the missing cipher case

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas War: As Palestinians get tattoos for their kids as identification marks, here is what Islam says about tattoos being haraam

OpIndia Staff -

Show me single tweet where you praised Bharat: Ex-Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria tears into The Wire ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani, punctures her victim card

OpIndia Staff -

Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s Director Parag Desai dies at 49 after attack by stray dogs

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Professor forced to apologise for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, declare ‘women inferior to men’: What Islam says about Evolution

Siddhi Somani -

‘In Gujarat we use Navratri to say I love you, not Valentine’s Day’: Actress Urvashi Solanki mocks the Hindu festival; brazens it out after...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
663,174FollowersFollow
33,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com