Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who once beheaded a person using bathroom sink, hides under Al-Shifa hospital

On Tuesday (31st October), Mosab Hassan Yousef, disowned son of a senior Hamas terrorist group leader in the West Bank revealed that Yahya Sinwar who is the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip is hiding under the Al-Shifa Hospital. Yousef also said that he is using the patients at the hospital as a shield to protect himself.

A video of Mosab Hassan Yousef is going viral over the internet in which he can be heard saying that Sinwar had once mercilessly killed someone with a sink while he was in prison on the suspicion of collaborating with Israel. “This guy Sinwar, is a hardcore guy. He beheaded someone in prison for suspicion of collaborating with Israel using the sink of the bathroom. Merciless. This is the guy who is in charge of Hamas in Gaza today. He is under the ground, most likely under Al-Shifa hospital,” Yousef said.

He said that the Hamas in charge was using the patients at the hospital as human shields to protect himself. He also added that Hamas is not just a political terror group. It is a religious terror group. “If it was a political terrorist group, we could have put enough pressure on them to compromise and come up with a solution and drop violence. But Hamas, cannot bend because they prefer to die and not to drop their ideology. They think of themselves as holy warriors,” he added.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, Son of Senior Hamas Leader in the West Bank: Hamas Leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar Once Beheaded a Man Using a Bathroom Sink, Now He Hides Under Al-Shifa Hospital and Uses Patients as Human Shields #Hamas #Palestinians @MosabHasanYOSEF pic.twitter.com/dZ54rcsvUK — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 31, 2023

He further added that Hamas’ only mission is to destroy Israel. “They want to force 10 million Israelis to relocate as a condition to build their Islamic state. We cannot give them what they are asking for,” he was quoted.

Earlier on 29th October, Yousef in an interview on the show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ had said that since its establishment, Hamas has one goal in mind, which is annihilating the State of Israel. “It’s not a secret that Hamas wants to destroy the State of Israel. They cannot accept Israel or accept Israel’s right to exist,” he said.

Yousef is a descendant of Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas. He is known for writing books named ‘Son of Hamas’ and ‘Preach the Word Prophecy Conference’. For his efforts to assist the Shin Bet in thwarting terror attacks during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, he was dubbed “Green Prince”, which is also the title of a 2014 documentary based on his autobiography. The 45-year-old Ramallah native vividly recalls Hamas’s inception in 1986.

On October 7, over 2,500 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel by land, air, and sea, killing 1,400 people, the vast majority of whom were civilians, and kidnapping 230 people, including 30 children. The smallest is nine months old. Entire families were massacred in their homes, and over 260 people were slaughtered at an outdoor music festival.

The terrorists raped the Israeli women and also didn’t spare the elders and the children. The videos of these horrific incidents were also made viral. The attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists marks the most brutal attack against Jews after the Holocaust.

After the attack by Hamas, Israel launched a counter-attack on Gaza. Over 5,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, including women and children as well as journalists, medical workers, and first responders, with more than 15,000 injured. IDF has been asking Gazans to move away from Northern Gaza but Egypt has closed the Rafah crossing and has declared that it won’t allow any refugees from Gaza.