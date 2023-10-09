Supporters of the terrorist group Hamas gathered in hundreds in Sydney on October 9th (local time) to march to the Sydney Opera House after it was lit in blue and white in support of Israel. Islamic chants like “Allah Ho Akbar” echoed on the streets of Sydney celebrating the murder of hundreds of Israelis and other foreign nationals.

A Muslim preacher celebrating the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and incites crowds of Muslims (Source: clowndownunder/Twitter)

Police warn – No Jews near Opera house for their own safety as Muslim mobs gather to celebrate death.



Why make a tribute to Jewish victims if they can't even go near.



This is Sydney's CBD

In a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association on X, formerly Twitter, the mob appears to be attacking the Sydney Opera House with flares following the rally. Subsequently, the lighting up of the Opera House in Israeli flag colours was delayed by an hour.

Muslim mob appears to be attacking Sydney Opera House with flares after pro-terrorist rally.

According to a report by Daily Mail Australia, some of the vandals were masked and hurled lit flares at more than 100 cops who were lined up to prevent them from entering the Opera House.

The terrorist sympathisers could be heard chanting abusive, vulgar, and anti-semitic language. “F* Israel, F* Jews, F*** Albanese, Allah Hu Akbar,” the mob yelled while attempting to set the Israeli flag on fire before stomping it and ripping it to shreds.

At the pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney people are chanting "F**k the Jews".



At the pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney people are chanting "F**k the Jews". Pure, unfiltered, hatred. This is the true face of the enemy.

Banners carrying messages like “Free Palestine” were waved by the mob. Moreover, New South Wales Greens MP Jenny Leong also took to X, formerly Twitter, supporting the pro-terrorist protest in her country.

But apparently lighting up the Aust Parliament and Sydney Opera House in support of those bombing Palestinian people in Gaza into oblivion is legit.



But apparently lighting up the Aust Parliament and Sydney Opera House in support of those bombing Palestinian people in Gaza into oblivion is legit. Disgraceful to see political leaders fail to recognise the complexity and reality of this human rights and humanitarian crisis

At least three individuals reportedly attempting to raise the Israeli flag at the pro-Hamas protests in Sydney were detained by the police. The police had warned the Jewish people not to visit areas around the Sydney Opera House in view of the violent protests

🚨#BREAKING: NSW Police unlawfully confiscate and then arrest man for waving Israeli flag at pro-Hamas terrorist rally in Sydney Australia.



Read that again. pic.twitter.com/xja9ufA6BX — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

A full-blown Muslim victimisation rally was organised by the Palestine Action Group Sydney, which assembled at Town Hall before marching to the Opera House. Many reportedly held signs including “stop persecuting Muslims” and “stand for the oppressed”.

Moreover, an indigenous community engagement officer at the University of Sydney likened the support to the terrorist cause of Palestine to the experience of the aboriginal people in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the terrorist sympathisers to abandon the rally. He also condemned them for supporting violence. More than 1,200 people have died in the Israel Hamas war sparked by the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas.