Monday, October 30, 2023
Short circuit causes blast in Sonipat, Haryana: Irfan had kept explosive materials in his house which triggered the explosion, arrested

The official said that there were no injuries or casualties in the blast incident.

ANI
Representational image, source: India TV News
Panic gripped locals in Shanti Vihar area of Sonipat in Haryana after explosive material at a house in the locality caught fire allegedly due to a short circuit, triggering an explosion on Monday. The owner of the house has been arrested, police said.

According to Civil Line Police Station Incharge Ravindra Kumar, “The blast took place at the house of a man identified as Irfan in the Shanti Vihar area of Sonipat district. Explosive material, sulphur mixed with potash, was kept at the house due to which the explosion took place. A part of his room in the house was blown away, and some plastic furniture was burnt.”

The official further said that as soon as the blast took place, panic gripped residents in the area, after which the information was given to Sonipat Police.

Shortly after receiving the information, police and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot for investigation.

“We have arrested Irfan and registered a case against him under sections of Indian Penal Code 285 and the Indian Explosives Act,” said Kumar.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

