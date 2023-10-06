Persecution of Hindus in West Bengal, governed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has prompted some Hindus in the state to seek help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as they see no recourse for their concerns in West Bengal. They reached out to CM Yogi during his public gathering in a bid for support.

On Thursday, 5th October 2023, some Hindu families from Bengal attended a public gathering held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During this event, they appealed for support in light of the harassment and hardships faced by Hindus in West Bengal, describing their situation as dire and seeking help as they found themselves in a vulnerable position.

According to media reports, several members of the Hindu community from West Bengal, who have been facing difficulties, approached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public gathering in Lucknow. They expressed their concerns, stating that in Bengal, some individuals, especially those from the Muslim community, are illegally encroaching upon their lands. They conveyed to CM Yogi, “The people taking over our land are issuing threats to us. Now, you are our last hope.”

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded with, “I am not the Chief Minister of West Bengal, someone else is,” the individuals insisted, saying, “But you can protect the Hindus.” Following this, Yogi Adityanath listened to their concerns and assured them of assistance. In addition, the CM also heard the problems of other people in attendance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken significant action in response to the Deoria incident. Acting on his directives, the Sub-District Magistrate, District Magistrate, two Tehsildars, three Revenue Officers, the Head Constable, four Constables, two Block Development Officers, and the Police Station in charge have been suspended. He stated that those found guilty will face appropriate action.

CM Yogi expressed his displeasure with the fact that numerous land-related complaints had been filed. These complaints were forwarded to the online police department and the revenue department for investigation. However, officials from both departments did not take it seriously, nor did they address the issue promptly.

Prior to this, on Wednesday, 4th October 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prioritize the resolution of land disputes and public issues. He also issued strict orders against land mafias and mining mafias. The Chief Minister instructed that land survey cases should be resolved within 48 hours.

Yogi Adityanath conveyed a clear message to officials, emphasising that no one should be allowed to encroach upon the land of any weak, impoverished, entrepreneur, or businessperson in Uttar Pradesh. He explicitly stated that in cases of land disputes, the responsibility would lie with the district and tehsil authorities. In such circumstances, individuals are expected to fulfil their responsibilities correctly.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds public gatherings, known as “Janata Darbars,” in two locations, Gorakhpur and Lucknow, where he listens to people’s issues and works towards their resolution. He actively engages with relevant officials on the spot to address these problems effectively. During Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbars, ordinary citizens bring forth their concerns, and in this context, Hindus from West Bengal have approached him in the hope of receiving help.