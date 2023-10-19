Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is currently in the middle of a political furore over his remarks criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing with Israel in their war against the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Reacting to Pawar’s remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a bizarre response to Sharad Pawar’s comment and said it seems like the NCP chief will send his daughter Supriya Sule to Gaza to fight for Hamas.

“I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas,” responded Sarma when questioned about NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s alleged remarks regarding India’s position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's reported statement regarding India's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for the Hamas." pic.twitter.com/JrTWwIOM9T — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023

Earlier, expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 7 that India’s thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A heated political exchange emerged on Wednesday surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, with leaders from various parties expressing contrasting views. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his dismay at Pawar’s remarks, emphasising the need to condemn terrorism worldwide. Goyal pointed out that Pawar had held prominent positions in the government during critical security incidents.

“It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India’s stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror,” he posted on X.

“Pawar ji was a part of the same Government that shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first,” he said further.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to Pawar’s remarks and said that the country has never changed its position on this issue but has “always strongly opposed terrorism”.

“India has never changed its position on the Israel-Palestine dispute. However, at the same time, India has been consistently against and has always strongly opposed terrorism in any form and against anyone,” Fadnavis said in a post on ‘X’.

Fadnavis said that India followed the footsteps of other nations in the world in condemning the killing of innocent civilians in Israel and Sharad Pawar should also take the same stand against terrorism.

“When the entire world has condemned the killing of innocent people in Israel and India did the same, Shri Sharad Pawar ji should also speak in the same language against terrorism,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai, the NCP chief said that while all former Prime Ministers of India have taken a firm stand supporting Palestine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)