The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that India could brace a rare phenomenon as both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are witnessing the formation of cyclones. Taking to X, IMD has been sharing updates on the twin cyclones including their direction, wind speed, and probable areas it could hit in the next few days.

According to the IMD, a cyclone named ‘Tej’ is brewing in the Arabian Sea, while cyclone ‘Hamoon’ in the Bay of Bengal is still in a premature stage.

(Two storms are getting stronger in Indian water bodies, Image Credit – IMD)

Cyclone Tej intensifying into an Extremely severe cyclone

On 22nd October (Sunday), the IMD updated that Cyclone Tej is expected to turn into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ later in the afternoon in the Arabian Sea.

IMD tweeted, “The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tej” (pronounced as Tej) over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian intensified into an Extremely severe Cyclonic Storm.”

As per its morning weather bulletin, Cyclone Tej moved to the west-northwest at a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours. At around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, Cyclone Tej was located at the center of the southwest Arabian Sea.

The Meteorological department stated that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Yemen-Oman coast between Al Ghaidah in Yemen and Salalah in Oman in the early hours of 25th October.

(Predicted track of Cyclone Tej, heading towards Oman and Yemen, Image Credit – IMD)

In the wake of Cyclone Tej, the IMD has issued a warning for fishermen. In its warning, it has asked fishermen out at sea to immediately return to the coast. They have also received advice to avoid entering the southwestern Arabian Sea until 25th October and not venture into the west-central area of this water body until the night of 25th October.

Cyclone Hamoon could develop in the Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD prediction, Cyclone Hamoon will emerge in the Bay of Bengal and it will move close to the Andhra coast before getting diverted by the Western Disturbance.

Earlier on Friday (20th October), the Amaravati unit of IMD reported a low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It predicted that the depression could likely intensify further into a depression over the West Central Bay of Bengal around 23rd October. If this storm develops, it will be named Hamoon.

(Predicted track of ‘Depression’, that could form into Cyclone Hamoon, Image Source – IMD)

Additionally, a private weather forecast service Skymet has stated that the system is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by the 24 October.

Based on the formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the name ‘Tej’ was suggested by India while Iran named ‘Hamoon’.

(District-wise warning update by IMD, green represents no warning, districts in yellow have been warned in the wake of cyclonic storms in Indian water bodies)

However, it is predicted that both these cyclones would not have a significant impact on the weather. The weather is expected to slightly change in Chennai and the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, as the cyclones move away. But private weather forecasters have predicted that evening thunderstorm rains could likely persist in Kerala and interior parts of Tamil Nadu.

The occurrence of twin cyclones, each on both sides of the Indian coastline is a rare phenomenon. Even if both these storms — Tej and Hamoon, take shape, they will be separated by a considerable distance of 2,500 km. They will traverse along separate ways.

It is important to note that the rare phenomenon of twin cyclones was last observed in 2018. Back then, Cyclone Luban and Titli occurred simultaneously, over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal respectively.