Tuesday, October 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndia tells Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats within a week, can revoke diplomatic immunity...
News Reports
Updated:

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats within a week, can revoke diplomatic immunity of those who stay back

India has threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats who stay back post 10th of October even after being told to leave.

OpIndia Staff
India expels Canadian diplomat
Dr S Jaishankar (L), Justin Trudeau (R) (Image Source: X/Moneycontrol)
0

India has reportedly told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country. According to a report shared by the Financial Times (FT), New Delhi has told Ottawa to repatriate about 40 diplomats by 10th of October. No official statement has been issued by the Indian government yet.

India has sought that Canada reduce the number of its diplomats in India by 41. Canada currently has 62 diplomats in India. The Financial Times has reportedly cited people familiar with the development saying that India has threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats who stay back post 10th of October even after being told to leave.

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada suffered a jolt after Canada prematurely expelled an Indian diplomat on 19th of September following baseless allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India categorically denied the allegations by Trudeau as “absurd and motivated” while also expelling a Canadian diplomat. While back at home, Trudeau suffered severe backlash. Canada’s Five Eyes allies also refused to meddle in the matter.

Moreover, Trudeau’s allegations against India emboldened Khalistanis in Canada with terrorists like Gutpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit, threatening Hindus to leave Canada. Moreover, Islamist groups like the NCCM also asked the Canadian government to freeze all trade and end diplomatic ties with India.

In view of the same, India suspended visa services in Canada. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has minced no words calling Canada a “safe haven for terrorists, extremists, and organised crime”. The Indian government also said that the Canadian government had not provided any evidence whatsoever over Nijjar’s murder even as India gave specific inputs on criminals in Canada to no avail.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week said that the ongoing situation in Canada should not be regarded as normal. Addressing a press conference in Washington DC, Jaishankar said freedom of expression should not extend to incitement of violence. He was hinting at the Khalistani terror activities that have often targeted Indian embassies in Canada.

“I flagged here (in the US), and I flagged this to the Canadians as well. We are a democracy. We don’t need to learn from other people what freedom of speech is about, but we can tell people this, we don’t think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence. That to us, is the misuse of freedom, that’s not defence of freedom,” the EAM reportedly said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanada Khalistan; Trudeau Khalistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police raids MeToo accused Sanjay Rajoura in Newsclick China funding case: His Anti-Hindu comments, association with portals like NewsLaundry, Quint and more

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Rajoura, raided in NewsClick case, faced MeToo allegations in 2021 where a woman accused him of forcing sexual advancements
News Reports

As Abhisar Sharma gets raided, here is what his link to China-funded NewsClick was and what ED had said about the portal’s funding

OpIndia Staff -
Abhisar Sharma features regularly on NewsClick videos wherein he is seen either defending the Congress party or furthering anti-India narratives. During the COVID-19 spread, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the NewsClick team were introduced to Chinese handlers by American businessman Neville Roy Singham for defending China’s handling of COVID-19.

As TMC protests to hide their own MNREGA corruption, Saket Gokhale’s video being pushed by Delhi police surfaces: Here is what the police say

NewsClick China funding: Fresh case lodged under UAPA, Delhi Police special cell searches premises with forensic team at multiple locations, Teesta Setalvad raided too

Liberal ‘journalists’ start whining after raids on people connected to China-funded NewsClick, talk about ‘freedom of press’ when issue is about sovereignty of India

Delhi Police raids residence of Abhisar Sharma, Prabir Purkayastha and others related to China-funded NewsClick, laptop and phone confiscated

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Delhi Police raids MeToo accused Sanjay Rajoura in Newsclick China funding case: His Anti-Hindu comments, association with portals like NewsLaundry, Quint and more

OpIndia Staff -

As Abhisar Sharma gets raided, here is what his link to China-funded NewsClick was and what ED had said about the portal’s funding

OpIndia Staff -

Made In India Malaria vaccines: WHO recommends second vaccine R21/Matrix-M for use in African countries, SII to produce

ANI -

As TMC protests to hide their own MNREGA corruption, Saket Gokhale’s video being pushed by Delhi police surfaces: Here is what the police say

OpIndia Staff -

NewsClick China funding: Fresh case lodged under UAPA, Delhi Police special cell searches premises with forensic team at multiple locations, Teesta Setalvad raided too

OpIndia Staff -

Liberal ‘journalists’ start whining after raids on people connected to China-funded NewsClick, talk about ‘freedom of press’ when issue is about sovereignty of India

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police raids residence of Abhisar Sharma, Prabir Purkayastha and others related to China-funded NewsClick, laptop and phone confiscated

OpIndia Staff -

‘Missing brain cells’: The Print columnist Shivam Vij trolled for asking why 15.5 per cent of upper caste in Bihar has a 50 per...

Amit Kelkar -

Carpooling is not banned in Bengaluru, people can use commercial vehicles with yellow number plates for carpooling: Karnataka Transport Minister

OpIndia Staff -

Major accident averted on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, stones and rods were kept on railway tracks in a potential derailing attempt

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,262FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com